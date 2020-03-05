North Central Indiana Medical Clinic Opens Doors; Launches Website

Doctor opens clinic serving Milford, Indiana and surrounding communities with gynecological care; plans to add family physicians; launches patient friendly site

MILFORD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeing a need for primary medical care in and near Milford, Indiana, Dr. Gayle Borkowski and her staff have opened a new clinic at 112 S. Main Street serving both Milford and the surrounding communities as the North Central Indiana (NCI) Medical Clinic . Dr. Borkowski said, “We look forward to meeting and caring for people in Milford and beyond with affordable, caring medical services .” Dr. Borkowski announced plans to add family physicians to the practice in the near future, expanding the clinic’s scope of available services to include the entire family.Dr. Borkowski worked with the website developers at Precept Partners to create and launch the clinic’s website at www.NCImedical.com . She added, “Our new website is designed to be patient friendly, giving them the ability to learn more about our medical services, location, hours and then contact us by phone or secure email to make an appointment.”The website developers at Precept added, “We worked closely with Dr. Borkowski and her staff to to give her patients the option of downloading and filling out their intake form in advance, saving them time on their first visit to the clinic.” The form is available at www.NCImedical.com/patient-info The site’s developers added that the NCI Medical Clinic website is accessible and secure on all sizes and types of screens including desktop, tablet and mobile running Windows, Android and iOS devices.About North Central Indiana Medical Clinic and Dr. BorkowskiDr. Borkowski has over 30 years of experience as a practicing gynecologist with her most recent 20 years in Goshen, Indiana. As part of the medical community, she saw the need for primary medical care in the Milford area, as well as the need for affordable options for physician and ancillary services on a larger scale. Dr Borkowski is now providing gynecologic care with plans to grow by adding Family Physicians and mid-level providers in the months ahead. Details at www.NCImedical.com About Precept PartnersPrecept Partners provides comprehensive website strategy, design, development, marketing, security and support services. Launched in 2003, their client roster spans e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, health care, technology, professional services and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, Inc 5000, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, and the Webby award for website design. More information on the company is at www.PreceptPartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.