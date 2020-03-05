Xplore Our Planet: New Wildlife Travel Website Launches March 2020

Xplore Our Planet, a new hub of wildlife encounter guides and articles, has launched for travel enthusiasts in March 2020.

LONDON, UK, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new website platform has launched for wildlife enthusiasts and travellers. Xplore Our Planet aims to inspire wild animal encounters and educate readers on responsible wildlife tourism.Launched in March of 2020, this new hub of news and information for wildlife tourism, is focused on providing useful advice for travellers who want to find animal encounters around the world, and provides resources on how to make the most of life-changing experiences. The biggest draw for readers will be extensive ‘wild guides’ which breakdown unique travel opportunities and offer definitive resources that help in making travel plans a reality, and even getting bucket list encounters ticked off the list.Wild guides already available include a guide to viewing whales in Monterey Bay, California, as well as how to see elephants in Sri Lanka. Content will be rolled out over the coming year, with more and more wild guides added based on popular wildlife encounters across the globe.“We have two goals for Xplore Our Planet.” Comments James Speyer, website founder. “We want to make it easy for people to access all the information they need when looking for specific wildlife encounters across the world, from catching sight of a blue whale to coming face-to-face with mountain gorilla.”“We also want to make sure that this is done in a way that is responsible and cruelty-free. Many wildlife tourism opportunities focus on the human experience and thrill, which inevitably sacrifices animal welfare. We promote passive encounters and ethical wildlife tourism, helping readers find tours that respect nature, and provide advice for warning signs of poor ethics to look out for.”Xplore Our Planet also features a growing collection of blogs and advice articles separate from its larger and more comprehensive guides. These pieces tackle smaller topics and news, aiming to engage with audiences interested simply in learning more about the natural world.



