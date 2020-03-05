EDRM Announces New Global Advisory Council 2020 with Special Advisors and General Counsel

EDRM Logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its complete 2020 Global Advisory Council. Robert Keeling, partner at Sidley Austin LLP, chairs the council.

“The EDRM leadership team has put together a truly global, diverse and multidisciplinary group of experts to assist in managing EDRM's continued industry leadership," says David Greetham, e-discovery business unit leader, Ricoh USA and executive advisor to EDRM. "I look forward to collaborating with this team of global leaders and addressing the challenges of the next frontier.”

Others holding special advisory positions are George Socha, managing director at BDO, and Tom Gelbmann, consultant, as founder advisors. Craig Ball, president of Craig D. Ball, P.C., serves as general counsel, and David Cohen, partner, Reed Smith, LLP, serves as chair of the project trustees.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work amongst such giants of the e-discovery world as part of EDRM’s Global Advisory Council,” states Paula Fearon, head of project services, McCann FitzGerald, Ireland. “In my own practice, EDRM resources have often proven invaluable, and I look forward to continuing the work of delivering accessible, practical tools and standards for those who work in this field.”

“We are excited by this outpouring of multidisciplinary collaboration and global support for EDRM’s mission,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Each one of our advisors brings a wealth of hard-won experience, scholarship and expertise.”

Please join us in welcoming the wise counsel of the following leaders (organizational affiliations listed for informational purposes and not as endorsements):

• Beth Patterson, founder/consultant, ESPConnect, Australia

• Chris Dale, founder, eDisclosure Information Project, UK

• Crystal O’Donnell, CEO, Heuristica Discovery Counsel, Canada

• Hon. Judge James Francis IV, mediator, arbitrator, JAMS, US

• Hon. Judge J. Michelle Childs, US District SC

• Hon. Judge Andrew Peck (ret.), senior counsel, DLA Piper US

• John Pappas, consultant, OpenText, US

• Cash Butler, founder, ClariLegal, US

• Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, founder, The CJK Group and Saya University, US & Japan

• Amy Juers, MBA, CEO, Edge Legal Marketing, US

• Ralph Losey, partner, Jackson Lewis, US

• Bill Speros, principal, William Speros, US

• Eric Sedwick, head of eDiscovery/Info Gov, TIAA Bank, US

• Bob Lorum, CMO, Xact Data Discovery, US

• Pavan Kotha, eDiscovery lead, Clayton Utz, Australia

• Martin Nikel, eDiscovery & Investigations, Switzerland

• Eloy Rizzo Neto, partner, Demarest Advogados, Brazil & Latin America

• Aliya Fathima, senior forensics, KPMG, India

• Judy Selby, partner, Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, US

• Tiana Van Dyk, director of client solutions, EPIQ, Canada

• Phil Verdelho, senior IT, eDiscovery, operations & services director, UBS, US

• Shahaf Rozanski, head of private sector unit, Cellebrite, Israel

• Deborah Spellen, VP eDiscovery, Info Gov, JPMorgan Chase & Co., US

• Jason Velasco, consultant, US

• Doug Austin, VP of professional services, CloudNine, US

• Doug Kaminski, chief revenue officer, Cobra Legal Solutions, US

• Will O’Brien, director cybersecurity & forensics, PwC, Ireland

• Dr. Antonio Pooe, partner, LexTrado & Cyanre, South Africa

• Paula Fearon, head of project services, McCann FitzGerald, Ireland

• Cat Casey, chief innovation officer, DISCO, US

• Marnie Carter, head of eDiscovery, Starwood Property Trust, US

• David Yerich, director of eDiscovery, UnitedHealth Group, US

• Dennis Kennedy, president & general counsel, Dennis Kennedy Advisory Services, LLC, US

• Jay Yelton, partner, Warner Norcross + Judd, LLP, US

• Martin Tully, partner & co-founder, Actuate Law LLC, US

You may view the inaugural global advisory council here: https://www.edrm.net/2020/01/edrm-announces-new-global-advisory-council-2020-with-special-advisors-and-general-counsel/

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.





