Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach 351.53 Million by 2027 | Reports and Data

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Size–USD 188 Mn in 2019, CAGR of 7.8%, Trends –Technological advancements in the automotive industry and smart electronics.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thermally Conductive Plastics (TCPs) Market is estimated to grow from USD 188 Million in 2019 to USD 351.53 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for plastics in the manufacture of LED lights, lightweight heat sinks, electric vehicles, medical devices, and lightweight automotive vehicles is driving market growth.Due to the robust presence of thermally conductive plastic manufacturers in the region, North America controls a significant share of the market. Increasing demand for plastics in the manufacture of LED lights, lightweight heat sinks, electric vehicles, medical devices, and lightweight automotive vehicles is fueling market growth.• The market for electrical & electronics is expected to grow the largest at USD 91.4 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. TCPs are used in connectors, mounting devices, heat sinks, cooling parts, interface materials, enclosures, and cooling systems. The global market for thermally conductive plastics is driven by the increased demand for smart systems in end-user industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive. Rising preference of the global consumer base to light-weight products is also stimulating the growth of the market.• The market for lightning systems, by application, will hold largest market and is expected to reach USD 170.87 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The global market is driven by increasing demand for smart street lighting solutions. Other factors, such as the development of new wireless technology and the growing need for energy efficiency is also contributing to the growth of the market.• The market for Polyamide will hold largest market and is expected to reach USD 73.11 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period. Owing to its superior properties such as impact resistance, high temperature resistance, abrasion resistance, excellent balance of strength, and resistance to bases and heat conductivity, polyamide is rapidly replacing metals in various applications.• The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is expected to reach USD 109.79 Million in 2027, at the highest CAGR of 8.6%, during the forecast period. Due to the high levels of disposable income and rising living standards in the region, the demand for smart electronics and electric vehicles is expected to increase over the forecast period.• The key players in the TCPs market are Celanese Corporation (US), PolyOne Corp. (US), RTP Company (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries (Japan), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), and Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp. (Japan), among others.

Segments covered in the report:This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of industry trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data segments the market on the basis of type, carbon based solutions, application, end-user, and regions.Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Polyamide (PA)• Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)• Polycarbonate (PC)• Polyetherimide (PEI)• Liquid Crystal Polymer• Thermoplastic Polymer• Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)• OthersCarbon-based solutions (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Natural Graphite powders• Synthetic Graphite powders• Conductive carbon blacks• Silicon-carbon composites• Water dispersions• OthersApplication (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Lighting Systems• Battery Modules• OthersEnd-Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Electrical & electronics• Automotive• Industrial• Healthcare• Aerospace• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermally-conductive-plastics-market Region (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• North Americao U.S.o Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo U.K.o Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia Pacific• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of LATAM• Middle East & AfricaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 