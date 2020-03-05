Single-Ply Roofing Market To Reach USD 6.17 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Single-Ply Roofing Market Reports and Data

Single-Ply Roofing Market Size –USD 4.97 Billion in 2019, CAGR of 8.0%, Single-Ply Roofing industry Trends – Product launches and acquisition of regional payers

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Reports and Data, the Global Single-Ply Roofing Market was valued at USD 4.97 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0 percent. The study covers single ply roofing membranes, which are flexible sheets of compounded plastic-derived material that are used to cover and protect flat and low-sloped buildings. These prefabricated membranes are manufactured in a factory to strict quality control requirements and can be attached in a variety of methods. Roofing materials are a vital necessity in construction, as they comprise the primary barrier against natural elements such as rain, cold, and heat.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1181 The rise in the demand for cost-effective roofing materials such as PVC and EPDM is expected to fuel market growth. Emerging regional players or new entrants will capitalize on growth opportunities to penetrate the market. The rise in government initiatives, coupled with infrastructural investment in the commercial and residential construction sector, is expected to propel the growth of the market, especially in the emerging markets of the world.Further key findings from the report suggest• In 2019, the global market for thermoplastic membranes was valued at more than USD 3.3 Billion. Thermoplastic roofing membranes viz., TPO and PVC accounted for the highest market share in the global industry with 36.5% and 27.6% respectively. These membranes are anticipated to retain their position during the forecast period, owing to easy installation, higher durability, longer life span, and technological innovations. In addition, the governments of countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others have invested heavily in infrastructural development, which also fuels the demand for thermoplastic single-ply roofing in the Asia Pacific market.• As of 2019, fully adhered installation method is expected to display the highest growth rate of 8.5% over the forecast period in the installation method segment.• Single-ply roofing systems for industrial end-use acquired the largest share in 2019, while commercial roofing is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.• North America and Europe dominated the single-ply roofing market with over 70% of the market share in terms of value in 2019.• The U.S. accounted for more than 35.6% market share of the global market in 2019 and is expected to grow to a market worth over USD 2.73 Billion in 2027.• Asia Pacific is expected to control around 20.1% of the global single-ply roofing market. Leading countries in the region, such as China, Japan, and Australia, are speculated to witness high growth during the forecast period.• Key participants include GAF, Dow Roofing Systems LLC, Duro-Last, Inc., Carlisle SynTec System, Kingspan Group, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Carney Roofing Company Inc., and Baker Roofing Company among others.• Due to end-user opportunities and fragmented nature of the market, the intensity of rivalry is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Hence, the market players are focusing on strengthening their market position at the global market, through acquiring business assets of local players, and innovation and product licensing.• The development of new products is one of the most prominent trends observed in the single-ply roofing market. Market players are focusing on the development of new products to increase their portfolio and satisfy new target markets. Carlisle SynTec Systems, a leading manufacturer of single-ply roofing materials, recently introduced its Sure-Flex PVC KEE FRS FleeceBACK membranes. Another manufacturer, Johns Manville, introduced the EPDM FIT Product Line with Tape-to-Tape offering in 2018.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1181 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Single-Ply Roofing Market on the basis of membrane type & sub-types, installation methods, end-user, and region:Membrane Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Thermoplastic• TPO• PVC• Others• Thermoset• EPDM• CSPE• Neoprene• OthersInstallation Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Mechanically Attached System• Fully Adhered System• Induction-Welded Roof Installation System• OthersEnd Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Industrial• Commercial• Residential• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/single-ply-roofing-market Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017-2027)• North Americao U.S.o Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo U.K.o Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo South Americao Middle Easto AfricaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 