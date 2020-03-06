Album artwork by: There Be Monsters

“Guilty!” – Buffalo’s very own Balistic Man's forthcoming album consists of 15 masterfully curated musical selections

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUILTY AS CHARGED!!!Balistic Man’s Forthcoming Album “Guilty”Is Set To Ignite The Rap Music SceneFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE“Guilty!” – Buffalo’s very own Balistic Man's forthcoming album consists of 15 masterfully curated musical selections, executive produced by platinum singer-songwriting Producers 80 Empire. “Guilty” is scheduled for release world-wide on Gladiator records (gladiatorent.com) on March 6, 2020. This intensely raw autobiographical album is indisputably worthy of becoming an instant classic!“Guilty” is a collection of songs that are woven together like an effortless auditory tapestry. It’s an autobiography of Balistic Man’s life on the streets of Buffalo, N.Y., focusing on his rise to prominence in the crime world, chronicling his life behind bars, and Balistic’s unpredicted life altering awakening, successes, victories, trials and tribulations that he faced as a complex man in society.The album is canopied by street melodies, boombap beats, sonically joined together to make a contemporary piece of art. “Guilty” boasts some robust features from industry heavy weights (Nems, Rick Hyde, Benny The Butcher, Chris Rivers, Young Pharaoh, to name a few), whose stellar contributions add to the already lyrical and textured body of work.From Doo wop to Hip hop, from Puerto Rican pride to Italian love, from street anthems to infectious beats and hooks, “Guilty” will surely command the listeners attention to devour this project from top to bottom.FOR LABEL INFO (GLADIATOR RECORDS), PLEASE VISIT: gladiatorent.comFOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: WIL@GLADIATORENT.COM

Diplomticos Music Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.