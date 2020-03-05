IMF Staff Completes 2020 Article IV Mission to Tanzania

March 5, 2020

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF’s Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF's Executive Board for discussion and decision.

Supported by prudent monetary and fiscal policies, Tanzania’s economic conditions remain stable, with economic growth estimated at about 6 percent, inflation at under 5 percent, an adequate level of foreign reserves, and manageable public debt.

In the period ahead, a robust and decisive set of policies will be critical to increase private sector investment, job creation, and support high economic growth and increase resilience against risks.

The discussions centered on measures to mobilize domestic revenue, resolve government arrears on VAT refunds and expenditures, increase spending in education and health while improving the efficiency of such spending as well as that of public investment projects, remove barriers and regulations affecting the business climate, and build skills in the labor force.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Mr. Enrique Gelbard, visited Tanzania from February 20 to March 4, 2020. The mission held discussions with the authorities on the 2020 Article IV Consultation. At the end of the visit, Mr. Gelbard, issued the following statement:

“The pace of economic activity appears to have increased in recent months prompted by higher public investment, a rebound in exports, and an increase in credit to the private sector. As a result, real GDP growth is estimated to be close to 6 percent, with activity buoyant in the construction and mining sectors. Other economic indicators point to a benign economic environment, with annual inflation at 3.7 percent, a stable exchange rate, foreign exchange reserves equivalent to near 5 months of imports, and public debt at below 40 percent of GDP.

“Prudent fiscal and monetary policies have delivered economic stability. To sustain these gains, increase private investment, and create jobs, there is a pressing need to proceed with targeted economic reforms.

“First, tax reforms are needed to improve the business climate and increase government revenues. The mission team commended the authorities for their intention to improve governance in tax administration and emphasized the urgency to adhere to efficient means of tax collection and control, notably through the use of risk-based audits. This will ensure better compliance and timely payment of tax refunds and improve companies’ cash flows. Although a comprehensive review of tax exemptions and their further rationalization (particularly of income tax incentives) is also needed, there is a significant and immediate revenue potential from the expansion in the number of taxpayers together with improvements in tax administration and compliance in line with established protocols and regulations.

“Second, regarding government spending, the implementation of planned measures to clear the backlog of expenditure arrears, account for them on a timely basis, and prevent the accumulation of new ones will be essential to improve businesses’ cash flows, ensure that bank loans are paid back on time, and sustain economic activity. In addition, spending on health and education will need to be scaled up in coming years while ensuring quality of education and medical services and addressing key infrastructure gaps. Such expenditures will need to be carefully designed and prioritized in order to reap potential benefits in terms of better social conditions and high rates of economic growth.

“Third, the financial system remains stable and the authorities plan to proceed with measures to further reduce non-performing loans and improve banking supervision to protect banks’ soundness. To lower the costs of borrowing and improve access to credit, broadening the pool of acceptable collateral, improving the framework for credit information, and tackling judicial bottlenecks for the recovery of unpaid loans will be particularly important.

“Fourth, the economic prospects also depend on enhancing the attractiveness for investing and producing in Tanzania and increasing the skills of the labor force. On the former, in addition to the authorities’ anti-corruption stance, there is a need to accelerate the implementation of business environment reforms (the Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms) starting with the publication of the action plan containing a timetable and a delineation of responsibilities, the rationalization of agencies and licenses and permits, and the removal of nontariff barriers to trade. On the latter, following up on the regular dialogue with the private sector and investing in education and expanding training and vocational programs will be critical, together with a more flexible and expeditious system of visa/work permits for specialized foreign workers.

“Lastly, the authorities’ commitment to take steps to improve the quality and timeliness of indicators of economic activity and of GDP (through improvements in economic surveys and publication of high-frequency indicators and surveys’ results) as well as of the fiscal accounts are particularly welcomed.

”The IMF Executive Board is expected to discuss the 2020 Article IV Consultation report by May 2020.

“The IMF team met with Hon. Dr. Philip Mpango, Minister of Finance and Planning, Professor Florens Luoga, Governor of the Bank of Tanzania, other senior government officials, and representatives of the business and banking sectors and development partners. The team thanks the authorities for constructive and open dialogue during the visit.”