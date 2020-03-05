Food Ingredients Market to Reach USD 68.03 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Food Ingredients Market Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Food Ingredients Market is predicted to grow from USD 36.29 billion in 2019 to USD 68.03 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. A rapidly rising population and higher urbanization have boosted global demand for processed food products, driving food demand.Rapid urbanization and rising population density with their growing purchasing power have led to the rapid adoption of convenience foods, leading to a higher demand for different food ingredients. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, which has resulted in a higher demand for natural food ingredients, with the increase in foodborne diseases. In the last decade, the number of women in the workforce has seen a tremendous surge, along with rising demand for ready-to-eat foods.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1194 The food ingredients market in Japan is forecast to reach USD 21.3 million in revenue by 2027. Europe’s market will record a lower CAGR than Asia Pacific’s market, but by 2027, it is expected to have comparatively higher revenue. By 2027, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will register a relatively slower expansion on the global market for food ingredients.Further key findings from the report suggest• The Food Ingredients Market is predicted to grow from USD 36.29 billion in 2019 to USD 68.03 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. The growing population and rapid urbanization have boosted the global demand for processed food products, driving food demand.• In 2019, the market for enzymes was valued at more than USD 3.19 Billion, while the market for preservatives was valued at USD 3.44 Billion. Among hydrocolloids, a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period is expected to be recorded by the natural antioxidants segment.• The bakery segment is expected to reach USD 21.89 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.63%, whereas the market for meat and meat products is expected to take the third position and is expected to reach USD 12.16 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 7.03%.• The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is expected to reach USD 22.86 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 9.97%. Developing regions are the fastest-growing consumer of food enzymes as their per capita income increases the demand for packaged food. Europe is the world’s second-largest consumer and producer of food enzymes and is expected to hold approximately 28% of the global market share in 2027. North America is expected to see the highest growth rate of 10.12% in the market for enzymes due to changing consumer lifestyles and increased nutritional awareness.• The major players in the market are Kerry Group (Ireland), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Corbion Purac (Netherlands), Stevia First Corporation (U.S.), Hermes Sweeteners Ltd (Switzerland), Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.), Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), Riken Vitamin (Japan), Palsgaard (Denmark), and Dupont- Danisco (Denmark).Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1194 Segments Covered in the report:This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of industry trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data segments the market on the basis of type, applications, and regions.Type (Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Preservativeso Natural Antioxidantso Sorbateso Benzonateso Others• Sweetenerso Bulk Sweeteners Sucrose Fructose Lactose High Fructose Otherso Sugar Substitutes Sucralose Xylitol Stevia Aspartame Saccharine Otherso Emulsifiers Mono-Di-Glycerides Lecithin Sorbitan Esters Otherso Anti-Caking Calcium compounds Sodium compounds Silicon Dioxide Otherso Enzymes Carbohydrases Protease Lipase Otherso Hydrocolloids Starch Gelatin Gum Xanthan Gum Otherso Food Flavors and Enhancers Natural Extracts Fruit flavors Monosodium Glutamate Otherso Food Colorants Synthetic Food Natural Food Otherso Acidulants Citric Acid Phosphoric Acid Lactic Acid OthersApplication (Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• Beverages• Bakery• Meat and Meat Products• Dairy Products• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-ingredients-market Region (Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)• North Americao U.S.o Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo U.K.o Italyo Spaino Rest of the Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia Pacific• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of LATAM• Middle East & AfricaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 