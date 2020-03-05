Skykit Digital Signage CMS Flies Solo from Agosto

The product’s quick success since its launch in 2016 enables Skykit to spin off from the cloud consulting company.

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skykit LLC , a born-in-the-cloud digital signage software platform designed for infinite scalability, today announced it will spin off from parent company Agosto . Skykit, launched by Agosto in 2016, has demonstrated rapid growth in a relatively short time frame. The company has strong channel and alliance partnerships and supports hundreds of customers employing tens of thousands of screens across a variety of industries, with a focus on corporate communications , retail , education and ad networks.



“Skykit was born from Agosto’s award-winning innovation in the public cloud,” said CEO Irfan Khan. “We always planned to let the company branch out on its own, and we’re thrilled by the product’s rapid market adoption and growth. The focus now is on expanding sales and marketing to accelerate growth while continuing to bring innovation to the market.”

Agosto received a Tekne Award from the Minnesota High Tech Association (MHTA) for Skykit in the software category. Skykit’s departure from its founding entity will allow Agosto to continue to grow the core business of cloud consulting, cloud resale, and cloud-native development.

Khan will continue as CEO of Skykit, leading the company’s highest level growth strategy. Other key management at Skykit include Paul Lundberg, co-founder and chief technology officer; Linda Hofflander, vice president of strategy, global channel and alliances; and Mike Majerus, chief financial officer.

“Skykit has a phenomenal team whose knowledge and talent runs deep in the industry,” said Hofflander. “And our channel and alliance partners have been instrumental in helping Skykit gain traction in the market, which enables us to operate as an independent entity.”

Skykit is a fully-managed cloud-based digital signage platform that can be tailored for the small business ( Lite ), a growing business ( Standard ) and large organizations ( Enterprise ). Skykit provides robust management capabilities to both users and administrators with Skykit Admin Console and Skykit Control for device management. The content management system ( CMS ) lets users create and edit content with tools they already use—such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Google Slides, YouTube, web sites and more—and easily publish content to one screen or thousands with the click of a button.

Key Skykit ecosystem partners include Philips Professional Display Solutions, which launched a Skykit hard bundle this year with the Philips D Line Android SoC displays, and Elo with its Android-powered SoC touch displays and Elo Backpack® Android compute engine. Skykit’s Chrome-based success is deeply rooted with AOPEN—the only commercial-grade Chrome media player brand—and Acer.

Skykit’s channel is the primary avenue to fulfill requests, including hardware, custom installations requiring additional I/O and peripherals for audience measurement, and self-service kiosks. For information on becoming a reseller or distributor contact Linda Hofflander via email or at 612-605-3565.

About Skykit LLC

Skykit lets users easily create, manage, update, and collaborate on content in real time on any number of displays, anywhere in the world. Skykit has seamless integration with Google Drive and Apps, and lets users create content in the applications they already know and love. Skykit was launched in 2016 by Agosto, and has hundreds of customers using tens of thousands of screens. Skykit is just as suited to a public school as it is to a global enterprise. Customers include Canon Inc., Consumer Reports, University of Minnesota, Shaw Industries, and others. To learn more, visit www.skykit.com . Follow: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn

About Agosto LLC

Founded in 2001, Agosto is an award-winning cloud services company and one of the largest Google Cloud Platform Partners in the world. The company helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public sectors by providing technical solutions, change management and training, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and custom product development. Agosto is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and has sales offices in Chicago, Toronto, Houston, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Clients include QAD Inc., the State of Wyoming, Schnuck Markets, Groupon, ThoughtWorks, and Sony Interactive Entertainment, among others. For more information visit www.agosto.com . Follow: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn .

