Plants Power Oxford Blue

Oxford Team Rower Sarah Robinson

Vegan students will be helping to power the Oxford University’s Women’s Lightweight Boat for one of the world famous Boat Races between Oxford and Cambridge.

It is good that we are dispelling the silly stereotype of vegans as muscle-less weaklings” — Sarah Robinson

OXFORD, UK, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan students will be helping to power the Oxford University’s Women’s Lightweight Boat for one of the world famous Boat Races between Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Team rower and vegan student Sarah Robinson has encouraged other members of her rowing team to similarly embrace veganism.

“It is good that we are dispelling the silly stereotype of vegans as muscle-less weaklings” says Sarah, who undergoes a gruelling daily training regime beginning at 5’o clock in the morning.

The Women's Lightweight Boat Race has traditionally been held in Henley, but this year moves to the Tideway for the first time. The lightweight rowers will take on the infamous 6.8km course from Putney to Chiswick, and must weigh a maximum of 59kg on race day.

Sarah is a DPhil candidate in Systems Approaches to Biomedical Science at Wadham College, Oxford, having read Biochemistry at New College, Oxford, as an undergraduate.

Despite her rigorous training, Sarah has also found time to be Secretary of the Oxford University Animal Ethics Society (OUAES). “She is really a tremendous example both in her commitment to an ethical diet as well as her physical prowess”, commented Emeritus Senior Member of the OUAES, Professor Andrew Linzey. “We are all very proud of her and at our recent AGM we all sent her our warmest congratulations”.

Sarah says, "It is such an honour to be selected to represent the Oxford University Women's Lightweight Rowing Club, particularly in such a historic year. I am incredibly grateful to the coaches and squad members, and to everyone who has supported our move to the Tideway. We have had a fantastic season so far, and I look forward to a great race against Cambridge”.

The world famous Boat Races between Oxford and Cambridge Universities take place annually. The Men's and Women's Lightweight Boat Races, sponsored by interactive investor, will be held on March 15th, and the Openweight Men's and Women's Boat Races will take place on March 29th.

See the team here and details of the OUAES are here.

The OUAES is supported by the Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics, which is an independent centre with the aim of pioneering ethical thought about animals through research, teaching, and publication.

For more information, contact Dr Clair Linzey at depdirector@oxfordanimalethics.com or Sarah Robinson at sarah.robinson@wadham.ox.ac.uk.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.