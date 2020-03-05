Global VR Game Market 2020 Segmentation, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026
March 5, 2020
Overview
The virtual gaming market is projected to witness a rapid growth at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Rising growth of virtual gaming and increasing technological advancements in VR & AR gaming are the key forces that are driving the global market. Improvement in the 3D multimedia graphics performance has also played a vital role in the growth of the global virtual gaming market. Virtual reality games for smartphones are estimated to be the dominating sectors after development in gaming consoles across the globe. Gaming consoles are predicted to appear as the most preferred devices due to the presence of efficient processors as compared to desktops and smartphones. The VR technology is expected to hold the largest market share and lead the virtual gaming market between 2018 and 2023. The VR technology is used for applications such as gaming and entertainment. The use of VR technology in various gaming types such as PC gaming, gaming consoles, internet games, smartphones, and tablets is estimated to drive the virtual gaming market.
The key players covered in this study
Survios
Vertigo Games
CCP Games
MAD Virtual Reality Studio
Maxint
Spectral Illusions
Croteam
Beat Games
Epic Games
Bethesda Softworks
Orange Bridge Studios
Polyarc
Frontier Developments
Puzzle video game
Owlchemy Labs
Adult Swim
Capcom
Ubisoft
Ian Ball
Bossa Studios
Stress Level Zero
KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl
Sony
Playful Corp.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single-player Game
Adventure Game
Shooter Game
Racing game
Simulation Game
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Private Entertainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global VR Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the VR Game development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VR Game are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 VR Game Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13 Key Players Profiles
Continued………...............
