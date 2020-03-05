Global VR Game Market 2020 Segmentation, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

VR Game Market

Overview

The virtual gaming market is projected to witness a rapid growth at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Rising growth of virtual gaming and increasing technological advancements in VR & AR gaming are the key forces that are driving the global market. Improvement in the 3D multimedia graphics performance has also played a vital role in the growth of the global virtual gaming market. Virtual reality games for smartphones are estimated to be the dominating sectors after development in gaming consoles across the globe. Gaming consoles are predicted to appear as the most preferred devices due to the presence of efficient processors as compared to desktops and smartphones. The VR technology is expected to hold the largest market share and lead the virtual gaming market between 2018 and 2023. The VR technology is used for applications such as gaming and entertainment. The use of VR technology in various gaming types such as PC gaming, gaming consoles, internet games, smartphones, and tablets is estimated to drive the virtual gaming market.

The key players covered in this study

Survios

Vertigo Games

CCP Games

MAD Virtual Reality Studio

Maxint

Spectral Illusions

Croteam

Beat Games

Epic Games

Bethesda Softworks

Orange Bridge Studios

Polyarc

Frontier Developments

Puzzle video game

Owlchemy Labs

Adult Swim

Capcom

Ubisoft

Ian Ball

Bossa Studios

Stress Level Zero

KUNOS-Simulazioni Srl

Sony

Playful Corp.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single-player Game

Adventure Game

Shooter Game

Racing game

Simulation Game

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Private Entertainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global VR Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the VR Game development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VR Game are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 VR Game Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

Continued………...............



