Gift Cards Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Gift Cards Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Gift Cards market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 474910 million by 2025, from $ 373010 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gift Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.

Key Players of Global Gift Cards Market =>

Amazon

Carrefour

ITunes

Google Play

Starbucks

Walmart

Sephora

Home Depot

Lowes

Walgreens

IKEA

Zara

H&M

JD

Macy's

Sainsbury's

AL-FUTTAIM ACE

Virgin

Best Buy

JCB Gift Card

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gift Cards market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Gift Cards value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Universal Accepted Open Loop

E-Gifting

Restaurant Closed Loop

Retail Closed Loop

Miscellaneous Closed Loop

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Restaurant

Deportment Store

Coffee Shop

Entertainment (Movie, Music)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gift Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gift Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gift Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gift Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gift Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Major Key Points of Global Gift Cards Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

……………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.1.3 Amazon Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Amazon Latest Developments

12.2 Carrefour

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.2.3 Carrefour Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Carrefour Latest Developments

12.3 ITunes

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.3.3 ITunes Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 ITunes Latest Developments

12.4 Google Play

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.4.3 Google Play Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Google Play Latest Developments

12.5 Starbucks

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.5.3 Starbucks Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Starbucks Latest Developments

12.6 Walmart

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.6.3 Walmart Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Walmart Latest Developments

12.7 Sephora

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.7.3 Sephora Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Sephora Latest Developments

12.8 Home Depot

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.8.3 Home Depot Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Home Depot Latest Developments

12.9 Lowes

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.9.3 Lowes Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Lowes Latest Developments

12.10 Walgreens

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.10.3 Walgreens Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Walgreens Latest Developments

12.11 IKEA

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.11.3 IKEA Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 IKEA Latest Developments

12.12 Zara

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.12.3 Zara Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Zara Latest Developments

12.13 H&M

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.13.3 H&M Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 H&M Latest Developments

12.14 JD

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.14.3 JD Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 JD Latest Developments

12.15 Macy's

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.15.3 Macy's Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Macy's Latest Developments

12.16 Sainsbury's

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.16.3 Sainsbury's Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Sainsbury's Latest Developments

12.17 AL-FUTTAIM ACE

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.17.3 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 AL-FUTTAIM ACE Latest Developments

12.18 Virgin

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Gift Cards Product Offered

12.18.3 Virgin Gift Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Virgin Latest Developments

12.19 Best Buy





