Gift Cards Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Gift Cards Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Gift Cards market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 474910 million by 2025, from $ 373010 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gift Cards business, shared in Chapter 3.
Key Players of Global Gift Cards Market =>
Amazon
Carrefour
ITunes
Google Play
Starbucks
Walmart
Sephora
Home Depot
Lowes
Walgreens
IKEA
Zara
H&M
JD
Macy's
Sainsbury's
AL-FUTTAIM ACE
Virgin
Best Buy
JCB Gift Card
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gift Cards market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Gift Cards value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Universal Accepted Open Loop
E-Gifting
Restaurant Closed Loop
Retail Closed Loop
Miscellaneous Closed Loop
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Restaurant
Deportment Store
Coffee Shop
Entertainment (Movie, Music)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Gift Cards consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Gift Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Gift Cards manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Gift Cards with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Gift Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
