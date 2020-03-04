There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,006 in the last 365 days.

Global Water Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2019. All annual comparisons are to the previous year unless otherwise noted.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues remained consistent at $35.5 million, primarily due to non-regulated, infrastructure coordination and financing agreements (ICFA) revenue recognized in 2018 that did not reoccur in 2019.
  • Excluding the ICFA revenue, total revenues from the company's core business of regulated water, wastewater and recycled water services increased $2.4 million, or 7.3%, to $35.5 million for the full year 2019.
  • Collected the final payment due of $1.0 million from the Loop 303 contract (for more information about the Loop 303 contract, see "Other Expense" section below).
  • Extended the availability of the company's $8.0 million revolving line of credit by an additional two years (through April 30, 2022). The full amount remains available to-date.
  • Received an extension from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to defer the remaining gain realized from the condemnation of the operations and assets of Valencia Water Company until the end of 2020.
  • Increased the dividend to $0.2892 per share on an annualized basis. The first monthly dividend payment at the new rate was paid on December 30, 2019 to holders of record on December 16, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Operational Highlights

  • Total active connections increased 4.9% to 45,823 at December 31, 2019 from 43,687 at December 31, 2018.
  • Brought customer service and billing operations in-house, allowing the company to provide a greater focus and control over customer service, as well as support its plans for growth and expansion.
  • Partnered with City of Coolidge and Saint Holdings to bring integrated utility solutions to Southern Coolidge and Inland Port Arizona.
  • Appointed David Rousseau to the company's board of directors, adding exceptional senior-level experience in utilities and water resources.

Subsequent Event in January 2020

  • Raised net proceeds of approximately $11.6 million in an equity offering to fund acquisitions, and provide funds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management Commentary

“Strong organic growth along with recent acquisitions drove our record growth in regulated revenue for the year,” said Global Water Resources' president and CEO, Ron Fleming. “Our focus on consolidating, improving, and automating water and wastewater utilities has helped drive this strong performance. 

“The communities we serve have also continued to benefit from our commitment to exceptional customer service and efficient operations, as well as our effective implementation of Total Water Management, or TWM, which involves a holistic approach to achieving meaningful conservation.

“We continue to see many organic and acquisitive growth opportunities ahead, as demand for innovative water and wastewater services remains strong in the fast-growing Metropolitan Phoenix area. We believe our strategic growth initiatives, which include broader adoption of TWM principles, will allow Global Water and its customers to realize the benefits of regional consolidated water, wastewater, and recycled water services in areas of water scarcity.”

2019 Financial Summary

Revenues

Revenues for the full year 2019 remained consistent at $35.5 million, primarily due to ICFA revenue recognized in 2018 totaling $2.5 million which did not reoccur in 2019. Excluding the ICFA revenue, total revenues increased $2.4 million, or 7.3%, for the full year 2019. The increase in total revenues was driven by the Turner Ranches and Red Rock acquisitions combined with growth in connections.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by $2.3 million, or 8.6%, to $28.5 million in 2019, compared to $26.2 million in 2018. The increase was due to increases in depreciation and amortization as well as operational expenses, both of which were driven by the acquisition of Turner Ranches and Red Rock. Additionally, there was an increase in general and administrative expense which was primarily associated with deferred compensation (driven by the increase in stock price) as well as personnel expense increases. 

Other Expense

Total other expense decreased by $0.8 million, or 18.5%, to $3.6 million in 2019, compared to $4.4 million in 2018. The decrease was primarily attributed to the receipt of $1.0 million in March 2019 from the 2013 Loop 303 sale of water management agreements relating to the 7,000-acre territory within a portion of the western planning area of the City of Glendale, Arizona, known as the "Loop 303 Corridor." This was partially offset by a reduction in the Valencia earnout of $0.2 million. The Valencia earnout consists of $3,000 for each new water meter installed within Valencia Water Company’s prior service areas. The decrease in the Valencia earnout was driven by slowed growth in the company's former service territory.

Net Income

Net income totaled $2.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in 2019, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.15 per share, in 2018. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease in operating income, which was primarily driven by the $2.5 million in ICFA revenue recognized in 2018 that did not reoccur in 2019. Excluding ICFA revenue, net income increased $1.0 million. The increase was driven by increases in water and wastewater and recycled water services revenue, as well as decreased total other expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.7 million, or 4.5%, to $16.3 million in 2019, compared to $15.6 million in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in connection growth, the addition of Turner Ranches and Red Rock customers and higher rates. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in the Valencia earn out as well as increased deferred compensation and personnel expense. (See definition of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, and its reconciliation to GAAP, below.)

Dividend Policy
The company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0241 per common share (or $0.2892 per share on an annualized basis), which will be payable on March 31, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020.

Business Outlook
Global Water's near-term growth strategy for its regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water business is driven by increased service connections, continued operating efficiencies, and utility rate increases approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission. The company will also focus more on its original mission of aggregating water and wastewater utilities, allowing the company and its customers to realize the benefits of consolidation, regionalization, and environmental stewardship.

Connection Rates
As of December 31, 2019, active service connections increased by 2,136, or 4.9%, to 45,823, compared to 43,687 at December 31, 2018. The increase in active service connections is due primarily to the positive growth in connections.

Arizona’s Growth Corridor: Positive Population Trends
The Metropolitan Phoenix area is steadily growing due to low-cost housing, excellent weather, large and growing universities, a diverse employment base, and low taxes. The area's population has increased throughout 2018 and 2019, and it continues to grow. The Employment and Population Statistics Department of the State of Arizona predicts that Phoenix Metro will have a population of 5.7 million by 2030 and reach 6.5 million by 2040.

According to the W.P. Carey School of Business Greater Phoenix Blue Chip Real Estate Consensus Panel ("Greater Phoenix Blue Chip"), most sectors of real estate are expected to experience improved occupancy and growth. For Maricopa County and Pinal County combined, the Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona, reported that single family housing permits grew 14% to 25,127 units in 2019. Permits are forecasted by the Greater Phoenix Blue Chip to increase to nearly 26,000 permits in 2020.

The company believes this growth outlook creates an opportunity to significantly increase its active connections and grow revenues.

Conference Call
Global Water Resources will hold a conference call to discuss its 2019 results tomorrow, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10008664

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.gwresources.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 19, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10008664

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains references to "EBITDA" and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined for the purposes of this press release as net income or loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the gain or loss related to (i) nonrecurring events; (ii) option expense related to awards made to the board of directors and management; and (iii) equity method investment. Management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental measures of our operating performance and provide our investors meaningful measures of overall corporate performance exclusive of our capital structure and the method and timing of expenditures associated with building and placing our systems. EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it is frequently used by investment analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it provides our investors measures of our recurring core business. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss or other income statement data (which are determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our performance or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. Management's method of calculating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may differ materially from the method used by other companies and accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the schedules attached to this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future net income growth, our strategy, acquisition plans, our dividend policy, trends relating to population growth, active connections, regulated revenue, housing permit projections, and other statements that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. Factors that may affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 which was filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
SVP and CFO
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations:
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team


GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
ASSETS      
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:      
Property, plant and equipment 326,303     312,148  
Less accumulated depreciation (92,749 )   (85,093 )
Net property, plant and equipment 233,554     227,055  
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents 7,513     12,756  
Accounts receivable — net 1,631     1,488  
Due from affiliates 426     406  
Unbilled revenue 2,048     1,998  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 675     686  
Total current assets 12,293     17,334  
OTHER ASSETS:      
Goodwill 4,398     2,639  
Intangible assets — net 12,554     12,972  
Regulatory asset 1,715     1,793  
Deposits     128  
Restricted cash 1,582     441  
Equity method investment     79  
Other noncurrent assets 17     20  
Total other assets 20,266     18,072  
TOTAL ASSETS 266,113     262,461  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable 992     604  
Accrued expenses 7,546     7,465  
Customer and meter deposits 1,445     1,460  
Long-term debt and capital leases — current portion 117     47  
Total current liabilities 10,100     9,576  
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Long-term debt and capital leases 114,664     114,507  
Deferred revenue - ICFA 17,372     17,358  
Regulatory liability 8,803     8,851  
Advances in aid of construction 67,621     67,684  
Contributions in aid of construction — net 14,520     10,670  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net 4,919     4,350  
Acquisition liability 1,773     934  
Other noncurrent liabilities 1,669     660  
Total noncurrent liabilities 231,341     225,014  
Total liabilities 241,441     234,590  
Commitments and contingencies      
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 21,636,420 and 21,530,470 shares issued as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. 216     215  
Treasury stock, 99,039 and 59,174 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (1 )   (1 )
Paid in capital 24,457     27,657  
Retained earnings      
Total shareholders' equity 24,672     27,871  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 266,113     262,461  


GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018
REVENUES:      
Water services $ 16,143     $ 15,344  
Wastewater and recycled water services 19,263     17,654  
Unregulated revenues 65     2,517  
Total revenues 35,471     35,515  
       
OPERATING EXPENSES:      
Operations and maintenance 7,237     6,630  
Operations and maintenance - related party 1,678     1,599  
General and administrative 11,242     10,548  
Depreciation and amortization 8,353     7,469  
Total operating expenses 28,510     26,246  
OPERATING INCOME 6,961     9,269  
       
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):      
Interest income 203     101  
Interest expense (5,388 )   (5,255 )
Other 1,309     592  
Other - related party 301     178  
Total other expense (3,575 )   (4,384 )
       
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,386     4,885  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (1,162 )   (1,782 )
NET INCOME $ 2,224     $ 3,103  
       
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.10     $ 0.15  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.10     $ 0.15  
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.29     $ 0.28  
       
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:      
Basic 21,516,620     20,468,509  
Diluted 21,531,594     20,507,437  

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended December 31,        
  2019   2018   Change   % Change
REVENUES:              
Water services $ 3,799     $ 3,848     $ (49 )   (1.3 )%
Wastewater and recycled water services 4,870     4,324     546     12.6 %
Unregulated revenues 16     81     (65 )   (80.2 )%
Total revenues 8,685     8,253     432     5.2 %
               
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Operations and maintenance 1,820     1,692     128     7.6 %
Operations and maintenance - related party 391     453     (62 )   (13.7 )%
General and administrative 3,143     2,389     754     31.6 %
Depreciation 2,376     1,974     402     20.4 %
Total operating expenses 7,730     6,508     1,222     18.8 %
OPERATING INCOME 955     1,745     (790 )   (45.3 )%
               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):              
Interest income 36     64     (28 )   (43.8 )%
Interest expense (1,344 )   (1,362 )   18     (1.3 )%
Other 91     33     58     nm  
Other - related party 88     68     20     29.4 %
Total other expense (1,129 )   (1,197 )   68     (5.7 )%
               
INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (174 )   548     (722 )   nm  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (76 )   (654 )   578     (88.4 )%
NET LOSS $ (250 )   $ (106 )   $ (144 )   nm  
               
Basic earnings/(losses) per common share $ (0.01 )   $          
Diluted earnings/(losses) per common share $ (0.01 )   $          
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.07     $ 0.07          
               
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:              
Basic 21,536,945     21,471,296          
Diluted 21,597,916     21,499,567          

nm - not meaningful


GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income $ 2,224     $ 3,103  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Deferred compensation 2,051     1,714  
Depreciation and amortization 8,353     7,469  
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and discounts 88     101  
Gain on sale of Loop 303 contracts (1,000 )    
Loss on equity investment 79     265  
Other gains (loss) 5     (27 )
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 50     93  
Deferred income tax expense 570     1,236  
Changes in assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable (193 )   178  
Other current assets (60 )   (110 )
Accounts payable and other current liabilities (1,584 )   (688 )
Other noncurrent assets 75     73  
Other noncurrent liabilities 908     (2,100 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 11,566     11,307  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Capital expenditures (11,187 )   (4,787 )
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (8,475 )
Cash received from the sale of Loop 303 contracts 1,000      
Other cash flows from investing activities 131     (58 )
Net cash used in investing activities (10,056 )   (13,320 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Dividends paid (6,165 )   (5,791 )
Advances in aid of construction 1,199     817  
Refunds of advances for construction (952 )   (896 )
Proceeds from stock option exercise 414     790  
Principal payments under capital lease (64 )   (27 )
Loan borrowings 35     140  
Loan repayments (39 )   (9 )
Proceeds from sale of stock     15,910  
Debt issuance costs paid (40 )   (134 )
Payments of offering costs for sale of stock     (1,274 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,612 )   9,526  
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (4,102 )   7,513  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 13,197     5,684  
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH – End of period 9,095     13,197  

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

  Year Ended December 31,
  2019   2018
Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,513     $ 12,756  
Restricted Cash 1,582     441  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 9,095     $ 13,197  

A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows (in thousands):

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Net Income   $ (250 )   $ (106 )   $ 2,224     $ 3,103  
Income tax expense   76     654     1,162     1,782  
Interest income   (36 )   (64 )   (203 )   (101 )
Interest expense   1,344     1,362     5,388     5,255  
Depreciation   2,376     1,974     8,353     7,469  
EBITDA   3,510     3,820     16,924     17,508  
ICFA Revenue Recognition       (68 )       (2,456 )
Board option expense               68  
Management option expense   112     67     336     255  
Loop 303 Income           (1,000 )    
Equity investment loss       45     79     265  
EBITDA Adjustments   112     44     (585 )   (1,868 )
Adjusted EBITDA   3,622     3,864     16,339     15,640  
                         

 

Primary Logo

