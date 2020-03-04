FirstBank’s California Spanish Banking Center Celebrates its First Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- INDIO, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is observing the first anniversary of its Spanish Banking Center in California. To celebrate, FirstBank is providing free food and drinks to the public on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its branch located at 82-900 Avenue 42, Unit C in Indio.

“For the last year, the Indio Spanish Banking Center has served as a resource where our customers can receive banking services in their preferred language,” said Ramiro Jimenez, California Vice President. “We are excited to commemorate this anniversary and embrace the future of the center, as we celebrate the customers that comprise and enrich the communities we serve.”

Additionally, and as part of its multicultural initiative, FirstBank will continue hiring and retaining talent that speaks Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Ethiopian dialects, among many others. The bank is further engaging Spanish, Black/African American and Asian communities through educational offerings, events and sponsorships, which include supporting organizations such as the African Leadership Group, Mexican Cultural Center and Asian Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.

The bank maintains an inclusive board of directors that reflects the diversity of both its employees and customers. Over half of the bank’s management roles — from assistant manager through executive management — are occupied by women. And nearly 40 percent of the bank’s employee population represent different races, ethnicities, military statuses and abilities.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

