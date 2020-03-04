THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020

“One Minutes” (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 1140 – Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for no further general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Gonzalez-Colon Amendment Rose (NY) Amendment Underwood Amendment Peters Amendment Brown Amendment Kim Amendment Cisneros Amendment Spanberger Amendment Schrier Amendment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.