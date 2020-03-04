There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,015 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1140 – Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)

The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for no further general debate and makes in order the following amendments:

     Gonzalez-Colon Amendment      Rose (NY) Amendment      Underwood Amendment      Peters Amendment      Brown Amendment      Kim Amendment      Cisneros Amendment      Spanberger Amendment      Schrier Amendment

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.