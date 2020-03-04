Hoyer Statement on the Emergency Supplemental Funding Bill to Address Coronavirus

“Today, I will bring to the House Floor a supplemental appropriations bill that will allocate $8.3 billion to help states, communities, and federal agencies combat the new coronavirus. I expect it to pass with strong, bipartisan support, a recognition of the challenge we now face as a nation in containing the spread of coronavirus and preventing further loss of life. I hope the Senate will take up this emergency funding bill swiftly and send it to the President’s desk for approval before the end of the week. The Democratic-led House will continue to do its job and govern responsibly to meet the challenges facing our nation and its public health.”