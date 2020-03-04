Danny Brown, Luxury Real Estate Broker, On the Astonishing Kardashian Effect in Calabasas, California

Danny Brown, Luxury Real Estate Broker and Podcast Host Calabasas, CA Keeping Up with the Kardashians

“The Kardashian effect is real! There’s been a massive migration of wealth from the westside of Los Angeles to The Valley.” – Danny Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fictitious Clampett clan left their shack in the Ozarks after finding oil a half century ago, and moved to Beverly Hills. "The Beverly Hillbillies" aired on CBS for nine years, cementing the California town as the go-to-place for the affluent. Now, it seems history is repeating itself and it appears that the popularity of a reality TV show has made a population surge in the area in which it takes place. "Keeping up with the Kardashians," with next month's 18th season on the The E! Network, has put the spotlight on another region of the metro area of Los Angeles since its release: Calabasas.

This year, for the first time, the community of about 24,300 people has eclipsed Beverly Hills in Bloomberg’s annual ranking of the richest cities in the U.S. The average household income in Calabasas is $194,010, more than twice the national average and about $4,000 higher than Beverly Hills, which has 34,600 residents. It seems that the richest people in Los Angeles have all gone to Calabasas due to it being a trend to move there because of the Kardashian show. Luxury real estate broker, Danny Brown also recognizes such trend and believes this mass surge in population is a direct result of the TV show.

“The Kardashian effect is real! There’s been a massive migration of wealth from the westside of Los Angeles to The Valley with many celebrities, athletes and ultra-high net worth families have taking up residences in the Oaks in Calabasas and Hidden hills,” states Danny Brown.

Is the show really the only reason why there is a high population change? It appears there are also a few more factors of why the wealthy have moved to Calabasas, such as a comfortability factor for residents. It’s location is a prime place with the best amenities for residents and families. Calabasas is located about 25 miles west of downtown Los Angeles and owes some of its prosperity to the usual reasons: good schools, low crime and open space. But, the reality TV show of the Kardashians has had its own influence, showing that the rich and famous can live normal lives in Calabasas without the need to avoid paparazzi and tour buses whenever they leave home.

Danny Brown states that “There’s a much better lifestyle for those who seek privacy and security of a gated community, open space, great schools and a truly family friendly vibe that you can’t find on the westside.”

It seems that the Danny Brown also thinks that saving money is also a key factor into why such high prolife people are moving to Calabasas. “For those looking for an estate with acreage, you’re looking at a 50 percent discount compared to Brentwood or Beverly Hills,” states Danny Brown. The appeal in living in Calabasas seems even greater now since it is cheaper compared to Beverly Hills and has much more security and privacy compared to the latter. Real estate in Calabasas is relatively cheap compared with Beverly Hills. The median home price in Calabasas is $1.19 million, while it’s $2.7 million in Beverly Hills, according to Zillow. What Westchester is to Manhattan, Calabasas is to Beverly Hills. In addition, Calabasas doesn’t have a business tax, which is also a magnet for investment. The Kardashian effect has truly changed Calabasas and it seems realistic for ones to live there due to the best amenities and it being cheaper on the high end market.

Danny Brown most recently launched season 2 of his hit podcast, The Deal with Danny Brown. The Deal with Danny Brown is a podcast that is devised as a force for good and gives valuable information to people from different industry professionals. The guest all explore how to achieve success in the best ways and give other ideas and suggestions such as being polite, diligent work ethics, overcoming fear, and moving through obstacles. Season 2 debuted with Stryker from The World Famous KROQ and has seen various other special guests such as Jon Orlando and Fred Kreuger.

Prior to working at Compass, Danny Brown was a partner at The Agency where he was one of their most prolific producers, well-respected leaders, and key mentors. He is on the Real Trends list of top 250 agents in the country and closed 37 transactions with just under $100M in volume in 2018. Over his career, Danny has closed over 350 transaction sides and $1B of sales volume.

Remaining a trusted and respected voice among his clients and colleagues, Danny Brown holds an extensive list of high-profile clients, including “C” level executives, tech entrepreneurs, athletes, entertainers, and developers. He is considered one of the most trusted and knowledgeable sources in the real estate industry and is often called upon to consult for developers, investors, financiers, and fellow real estate agents. You will find him speaking on various industry panels and leading training sessions for up and coming agents. He is a graduate from the University of Southern California, and he's a member of the Jewish Federations Real Estate and Construction Division (REC), and the Jonathan Club.



