Adrienne Rubin, Acclaimed Author, Spotlighted in Modern Luxury/Angeleno Magazine for International Women’s Day

Chris Gialanella (left), Adrienne Rubin (right) Ladies First Diamond and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business

Adrienne Rubin has just received a Members Spotlight in Modern Luxury/Angeleno Magazine for this upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adrienne Rubin, acclaimed author, and recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best New Memoir - 2020” for her memoir “Diamonds and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business”, has just received a Members Spotlight in Modern Luxury/Angeleno Magazine for this upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2020. Modern Luxury/Angeleno Magazine’s Group Publisher, Chris Gialanella, recently included Adrienne Rubin and her memoir in his International Women’s Day article section called Women of Influence.

“Our March issue of Modern Luxury/Angeleno has arrived and we’re thrilled to celebrate so many amazing things this month,” states Chris Gialanella. “I am proud to present our Women of Influence special section. These accomplished powerhouses are making a difference in today’s world and it’s important that we feature them now, as March 8 is International Women’s Day, which celebrates women’s rights.”

Modern Luxury/Angeleno is the preeminent luxury lifestyle publication in Los Angeles, acting as the local authority on topics such as high-end retail, dining hot spots, design trends, and Los Angeles’ top tastemakers and personalities. Modern Luxury/Angeleno is able to deliver cutting-edge fashion spreads, international travel features and revealing celebrity profiles, ensuring its content consistently engages the cultured reader. Plus, thanks to a renowned team on the ground with its pulse on the market, interactive digital brand extensions and unrivaled events, Modern Luxury/Angeleno excels in capturing the metropolitan lifestyle, making it a valuable partner for people wishing to reach Los Angeles’ most affluent consumers.

Chris Gialanella continues, “Over the years, I’ve admired my friend Adrienne Rubin, an incredible woman who sat on the board and was a great supporter of the Arthritis Foundation. Last year she was honored at their Champions for a Cure Gala. She’s going into her 10th year as a cyclist in the California Coast Classic, a bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. If that wasn’t enough, Rubin recently wrote her first novel, Diamonds and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business. As Adrienne told me, ‘The story about my life in the jewelry business is a perfect example of what it takes to make it in a man’s world.'"

“Diamonds and Scoundrels” is a memoir that follows Adrienne Rubin as she first begins in the jewelry business. When Adrienne Rubin enters into the jewelry business in 1970s Los Angeles, she is a maverick in a world dominated by men. She soon meets a young hotshot salesman who doesn’t seem to struggle at all, and when he asks her to be his partner, she is excited to join him. She doesn’t know him well, but she does know his father, and she believes he is as trustworthy as the day is long.

“Diamonds and Scoundrels” shows us how a woman in a man’s world, with tenacity and sheer determination, can earn respect and obtain a true sense of accomplishment. Following Rubin’s experiences in the jewelry industry through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s—with the ups and downs, good guys and bad—this is a tale of personal growth, of how to overcome challenges with courage and resilience. It’s a story for the person today who, in addition to a rich family life, seeks a self-realized, fulfilling path toward a life well lived.

Adrienne Rubin’s memoir, Diamonds and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business, is available through www.Amazon.com, www.target.com, www.walmart.com or www.barnesandnoble.com, and can be ordered through your local bookstore.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.