LyondellBasell’s Spheripol technology again selected by Hyosung Vina Chemicals Co., Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, March 4, 2020 – LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), the world’s largest licensor of polyolefin technologies, today announced that Hyosung Vina Chemicals Co., Ltd. will use the LyondellBasell Spheripol technology for a new facility.

The process technology will be used for a 300 KTA polypropylene plant to be built in Cai Mep Industrial Zone, Vung Tau Province, Vietnam.

“This additional award for our Spheripol technology from Hyosung makes us particularly proud, as it once again demonstrates how confident operators are with our licensing offer,” said Jim Seward, Senior Vice President, R&D, Technology and Sustainability at LyondellBasell. Seward added, “The unmatched licensing track record of our polyolefin technology portfolio makes the Spheripol process the technology of choice in the polyolefin industry.”

Mr. Kyong Yong Cha, Vice President at Hyosung Corp., stated: “We are very satisfied with the outstanding project execution and support for the first Spheripol technology project at Hyosung Vina Chemical and we trust the wide range of products offered by LyondellBasell’s Spheripol technology will be a good choice for our additional polypropylene plant.”

Spheripol technology is the leading polypropylene process technology with more than 27 million tons of licensed capacity. The latest fifth generation Spheripol technology includes process improvements that further maximize operational efficiency. The plant will commence operations using Avant ZN catalyst.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst knowhow, by optionally joining our Technical Service program.

In addition to the Spheripol process technology, LyondellBasell’s portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:

Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties

Hostalen – Leading low-pressure slurry process for the production of high-performance multimodal HDPE

Lupotech – The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers

Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE

Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems

Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

About LyondellBasell:

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2020, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com. SOURCE: LyondellBasell

For information, contact: Neil Nadalin (+49 69 30585454)