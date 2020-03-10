Vincentric Announces 2020 Best Fleet Value in America Awards: Kia, Toyota, and Volvo Top the Podium

The 2020 Best Fleet Value in America Awards honored a range of manufacturers, showing which vehicles provide lowest cost of ownership in the U.S. fleet market.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America™ Awards were announced today with Kia’s five award winners spread across the Passenger Car, SUV & Crossover, and Van categories earning it more awards than any other brand. Toyota and Volvo were close behind, delivering an impressive lineup of four award-winning vehicles each.

Kia was victorious in half of the award segments within the SUV & Crossover category, thanks to best-in-class performances by the Sorento, the Niro FE, and the Niro Plug-In Hybrid. All three models were returning winners for 2020. Rounding out Kia’s winners, the Forte FE prevailed in the Compact segment, while the Sedona L came out on top of the Minivan segment.

Toyota’s strength showed in the Passenger Car category, where the Corolla SE won the Compact Hatchback segment, the Prius L Eco won the Hybrid segment, and the Prius Prime LE won the Electric/Plug-In Hybrid segment. Toyota’s final winner, the Toyota Tacoma, is no stranger to the winner’s circle, returning this year for its thirteenth victory in the Small/Mid-Size Pickup segment. Volvo had a balanced performance with winners in both the Luxury Car and Luxury SUV & Crossover categories. Award winners for Volvo included the S90, the V60, the XC40 and the XC60 Plug-In Hybrid.

Other manufacturers with multiple award winners were Chevrolet, Ram, and Mercedes-Benz, all showing strength in the fleet market with three awards each, while Subaru, Dodge, Audi, and Nissan had two award winning vehicles. Not to be left out, Hyundai, BMW, Lincoln, Infiniti, Ford, and GMC each took home one Vincentric award.

“The 2020 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America Awards saw a broad range of manufacturers win multiple awards,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “As more manufacturers provide the fleet market with additional, viable options, Vincentric’s data-driven methodologies help narrow down the expanding array of choices and provide the fleet industry with insight into which vehicles are the best value for their fleets.”

To determine the 2020 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America™ Awards, Vincentric performed a cost of ownership analysis measuring over 2,500 vehicle configurations based on typical fleet use. Using eight different cost factors – depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs – each vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using 28 different lifecycle scenarios. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios within its segment.

Further information regarding all of the winners of the 2020 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America Awards™ and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.

ABOUT VINCENTRIC

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, NADA Guides, Business Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.





