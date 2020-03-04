Score Priority Partners with Trade Ideas to Deliver AI-Based Trading Technology

Integration Jay Proffitt

Score Priority, an online brokerage and trading firm, has teamed with Trade Ideas, the market leader in providing AI and machine learning strategies to traders.

By combining Try2Befunded with the Trade Ideas technology offering, we are creating a path to success for smart, ambitious traders, who are looking to consistently improve performance.” — Jay Proffitt

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED_STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Score Priority , formerly Just2Trade, a global online brokerage and trading firm, announced today its partnership with Trade Ideas LLC, the global market leader in providing AI and machine learning strategies to traders.Score Priority (SPC), whose mission is to help its customers become great traders through education and incentive, now makes Trade Ideas technology available to its customers on a complimentary basis for up to three months.“The objective is to give our community of traders access to powerful technology that can give their business a competitive edge,” said Jay Proffitt, Managing Director at SPC. “Just as importantly, this partnership will also provide our traders with opportunities to manage risk.”The company was already well on its way to fulfilling that objective with its comprehensive ecosystem of offerings.Score Priority, its industry-leading online discount stock brokerage service, continues to be the backbone of SPC with a zero-commission pricing structure, robust proprietary investing tools, and access to third-party platforms, all designed to provide traders with the market access they need to be successful.SPC Try2Befunded is a new subscription service that provides capital for traders at different levels. The way it works is that once a trader demonstrates some success and hits certain benchmarks, they qualify for Try2Befunded, and additional funding opportunities.“By combining Try2Befunded with the Trade Ideas technology offering, we are creating a path to success for smart, ambitious traders, who are looking to consistently improve performance,” said Proffitt. “Trade Ideas not only improves the trader’s opportunity for success, but can accelerate this process.”The program works as follows:· Trade Ideas clients get one month of Trade Ideas Standard, courtesy of SPC.· To get a second month of Trade Ideas Standard, clients need only open up a SPC account with a minimum balance of $2,000. If the customer funds the account with over $10,000, they’ll upgrade to Premium Trade Ideas for the duration of the trial.· To get a third month of Trade Ideas Standard, clients need only execute a trade in their new SPC account“Our mission at Trade Ideas is to help our subscribers make better decisions in the equity markets,” said David Aferiat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Trade Ideas LLC. “Our technology identifies Buy and Sell opportunities before others and in places where no one else is often looking. With our Brokerage + module within Trade Ideas Pro we are able to partner with brokers leveraging technology to create engaging, informed experiences for their customers. The partnership with Score Priority not only delights their current customers using our platform to trade their Score Priority account, but may attract new traders, who now have a roadmap for success.”About Score PriorityScore Priority (SPC) is a global online brokerage and trading firm dedicated to creating and nurturing innovations that shape the future of investing. Through its suite of trading services, SPC helps its clients, which includes traders around the world, access the markets and experience the kind of success they have only dreamed about. This mission is reflected in its name as SPC is committed to helping its clients know the score and focus on successful trading.About Trade Ideas LLCTrade Ideas creates actionable market intelligence for institutions, advisors, and self-directed investors to make consistently informed decisions mitigating risk and capturing alpha. As a SaaS fintech innovator for over 15 years, Trade Ideas leverages algorithms derived from recursive machine learning and artificial intelligence to develop trade plans and ideas and produce statistically optimized performance results. Trade Ideas’ inputs include big data sets from U.S. and Canadian market feeds, technical, fundamental, and non-structured data sets such as news and social media. Trade Ideas’ client base is from around the world totaling more than 8,000 with operations in the U.S., Canada, China, and Europe.Sign up to receive Trade Ideas’ Trade of the Week every Monday with the trade details, charts, and the reason it’s chosen.Next step: Schedule a demo or find out more about Trade Ideas LLC by calling (760) 230-0713 or visiting http://trade-ideas.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.