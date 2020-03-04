The San Francisco World Spirits Competition chooses NEAT as 2020 official spirits judging glass

Enjoying spirits NEAT Mark of Excellence The NEAT Glass

The largest and most prestigious international spirits competition in the world endorses scientific glassware for eighth consecutive year

We are changing the way the world drinks” — Christine Crnek, CEO Arsilica, Inc

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Dias Blue, founder of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition again chooses the sensory science validated NEAT glass as the official spirits judging glass. Every bottle sold with the SFWSC Medal is judged and rated in the NEAT glass. Christine Crnek, CEO of Arsilica, Inc and co-inventor of the NEAT glass asked Blue why the competition has depended on the glass for so many years, and the response was "NEAT is simply the best spirits glass ever created."Crnek added, "Our long relationship with SFWSC is the result of developing a functional spirits tasting glass from a scientific approach rather than emphasizing style. The spirits industry has for decades endorsed a non-functional iconic tulip glass which quickly numbs olfactory and prevents judges from giving accurate ratings and reviews. The NEAT glass is the only glass ever to directly address this issue, and has proven itself as a superior diagnostic tool. Simple science levels the playing field for distillers entering competitions by eliminating olfactory fatigue, a common occurrence during competitions which pushes judges to rely on memory rather than the true character of the spirit they are evaluating. Competition entrants always lose when fatigue sets in."Crnek also stated "As younger generations approach drinking age, they bring a new curiosity about science and technology, creating a perfect market for us, and they learn much more about spirits by drinking from a glass that exposes aromas that are hiding behind the strong nose-numbing odor of ethanol prevalent in tulip shapes. While some drinkers hold to tradition, a scientific approach actually teaches enjoyment"NEAT was released in 2012, and today is the official judging glass of over 30 major spirits competitions worldwide . More information on NEAT at www.theneatglass.com The Tasting Alliance includes three international events, held in San Francisco, New York, and Singapore, all of which use NEAT as their official spirits judging glass.

