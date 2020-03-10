FORTA's New Fiber Aims to Help Utilize Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP)

Pave-Aid™ Fibers

FORTA Corporation releases Pave-Aid™ for stockpiles of unused RAP.

GROVE CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORTA Corporation, a global leader in fiber reinforcement, is now offering a solution for stockpiles of Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) across the nation. Pave-Aid™, a synthetic fiber blend is an innovative way to help transportation agencies achieve sustainability objectives by increasing the longevity of roadways paved with 100% RAP.

Recent studies conducted by Arizona State University (ASU) and Penn State University (PSU) indicate that incorporating this new fiber will offer an increased resistance to cracking and offer considerable improvement to the rutting resistance of 100% RAP mixtures. With this increased performance comes extension of the pavement life cycle, reduced maintenance costs as well as allowing the use of the 100% RAP mix at a higher traffic level.

INCREASED PERFORMANCE WITH FIBER:

• Reduced rutting

• Increased control of reflective and fatigue cracking

• Better asphalt flexibility

• Increased sustainability

The asphalt industry continues to be the country’s number one recycler, with asphalt being recycled and reused at a rate of over 99 percent. Utilizing locally sourced RAP reduces greenhouse emissions, transportation costs, construction times, and overall project costs. Using RAP conserves virgin aggregate resources required and the energy needed for extracting, processing, and transporting these costly materials. According to the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), by the end of 2018 there were 110.3 million tons of RAP estimated to be stockpiled for future use across the country(1). Pave-Aid allows the state’s Department of Transportation (DOT), counties, and municipalities to increase the performance of RAP pavements, cut costs, use more RAP, and be more sustainable.

Technical Engineer Molly Anderson states, “The asphalt industry is starting to see a shift towards sustainability and making the most out of our natural resources. Utilizing new technologies allows us to keep costs low, while building better roadways with a longer life cycle. The addition of Pave-Aid to 100% RAP roads will make a huge impact for low volume roads, allowing municipalities to stretch their transportation budget without compromising the integrity of their roadways.”

Pave-Aid requires no change to the construction process and is added directly to the RAP mix during production using our patented fiber feeders. This ensures reinforcement throughout the entire pavement layer allowing for STRONGER LASTING™ asphalt. FORTA is available to assist throughout the entire process from preferred producer recommendations, engineering and design services, and on-site field support. Let us show you how we can help with your next project.

FORTA Corporation, with over 40 year’s experience in the fiber industry, was the first to introduce synthetic fiber reinforcements to the U.S. construction market. Today, the company based in Grove City, Pa., is recognized as the leader in synthetic fiber research and development, with projects spanning the globe. To read more about our complete unique line of fiber reinforcement solutions, equipment, and services, or for more information about Pave-Aid, please visit our website or contact Molly Anderson at manderson@fortacorp.com.



1. “Asphalt Pavement Industry Survey on Recycled Materials and Warm Mix Usage 2018.”

Information Series 138, Sept. 2019. https://www.asphaltpavement.org/PDFs/IS138/IS138-2018_RAP-RAS-WMA_Survey_Executive_Summary.pdf



