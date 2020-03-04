DIVERSIFY! Spring Forward Into Land Ownership - Liquidation Opportunity Ends Today at Noon!

Land Ho, Inc. facilitates investment diversification into ownership of USA land through its “Spring Forward” auction.

SWEDESBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Land Ho, Inc. announces its latest land liquidation, “Spring Forward” auction. But hurry, this online auction ends today, March 4th at Noon EST.More than 50 properties across this great nation are featured in this event. Options include five acre ranches in Texas, breathtaking large parcels and lots in Arizona, 40 acre parcels in Nevada, gorgeous Florida and California lots, scenic Washington properties near water, and building lots in Arkansas. The auction also features magnificent sites in booming New Mexico, in close proximity to the new Facebook Data Facility, Manufacturing Hub and Rail Park.Bidding is easy and only requires a valid credit card to participate.This auction is currently accessible here until today at Noon EST.About Land Ho, Inc.:Land Ho, Inc. is America's Premier Land Wholesaler, dedicated to preserving the American Dream by making land ownership a reality for portfolio diversification or other reasons. We offer a wide variety of properties across our great nation. Whether you're looking for building lots, waterfront property, scenic ranches, wooded campsites or vast acreage, Land Ho has the right parcels for you at prices you won't believe! Own a piece of America!For additional information about Land Ho, contact Brooke Pagano, Public Relations, Land Ho, Inc., at (855) 526-3461 or Info@LandHo.TV.Please visit our website at https://www.LandHo.TV



