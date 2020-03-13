The Radicati Group Releases “Messaging Platforms for Service Providers – Market Quadrant, 2020”

A competitive analysis of the market for Messaging Platforms for Service Providers revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists, and Mature Players

The market for Messaging Platforms for Service Providers continues to see healthy growth in all regions” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Radicati Group’s latest study “Messaging Platforms for Service Providers – Market Quadrant, 2020” provides a competitive analysis of the Messaging Platforms for Service Providers market. Messaging platforms deliver email, and a wide range of communication and collaboration services, aimed at the needs of service providers that serve the needs of business and consumer subscribers.Messaging Platform vendors evaluated in this Market Quadrant include: atmail, Axigen, HyperOffice, IceWarp, Microsoft, Open-Xchange, Rockliffe, Synacor (Zimbra), and Synchronoss Messaging.Radicati Market QuadrantsSM rank vendors based on a four quadrant system, which includes “Top Players”, “Trail Blazers”, “Specialists”, and “Mature Players” quadrants. Vendors are positioned based on the functionality of their solution, and their strategic vision for future direction. Radicati Market QuadrantsSM provide a comparative viewpoint of the market, with an analysis of each vendor, including both strengths and weaknesses.To order a copy of the study, or for additional information about our research, please visit our web site at http://www.radicati.com or contact us at 650-322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



