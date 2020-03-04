Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How have economic rights for women changed globally? New study coming Thursday, March 5

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 5, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on women and economic freedom in recognition of International Women’s Day on March 8.



Women's Economic Rights—What's Changed and Why Does It Matter? spotlights how women’s economic freedom—the right to choose what to buy, where to work, whether to start a business, engage in trade, own property or even open a bank account—have changed in countries around the world recently, and ranks countries worldwide based on their level of economic freedom for women.

This study is associated with the Fraser Institute’s annual Economic Freedom of the World Report .

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, March 5 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

