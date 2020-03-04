R-PE (Recycled-Polyethylene) Market To Reach USD 22.45 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

R-PE (Recycled-Polyethylene) Market Reports and Data

R-PE (Recycled-Polyethylene) Market Size – USD 12.08 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 7.1%, Recycled-Polyethylene Trends – Growing awareness regarding energy saving.

The global R-PE (Recycled- Polyethylene) market is forecast to reach USD 22.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Recycling of plastic is defined as a collection of waste plastic scraps that can be recyclable, processing it with different technologies, and then treating it with additives and chemicals to produce a newer plastic. The enhanced quality of recycled plastic products over their virgin counterparts and strict government regulations are the primary drivers of the recycled polyethylene market. The amount of polyethylene used in plastic bags has lowered by 70% in the last two decades owing to the emergence of biodegradable materials and reusable canvas bags, but the majority of the bags are still produced from polyethylene. Moreover, there is a growing market for high-density polyethylene containers in India and China due to increased standards of living, and higher demand for HDPE cables and pipes due to rapidly growing industries. It is non-biodegradable in nature and often takes centuries to decompose, so it is imperative that these containers and bags are recycled and used repetitively.The demand for recycled polyethylene in U.S. is expected to grow due to the gains derived by a number of factors, such as growing emphasis on sustainability among consumer product manufacturers and packaging, developments in processing, and sorting technologies that allow a wide variety of polyethylene to be recycled into high-quality resins and an improved collection infrastructure which raises the polyethylene recycling rate.Further key findings from the report suggest• High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) is accepted in most of the recycling centers in the world, as it is one of the easiest plastic polymers to recycle. Recycling HDPE has many benefits, such as it is more cost-efficient to produce a product from recycled HDPE than it is to manufacture from ‘virgin’ plastic. Recycled HDPE can be used to manufacture many products, such as rope, toys piping, and trash cans, among others.• Bottles will be the leading source of plastic for recycling throughout the forecast period. The well-established collection infrastructure system, including laws to deposit bottles in several states, makes it one of the most commonly recycled plastic products.• Chemical or feedstock recycling involves converting waste plastic into monomer starting materials or other raw materials by changing the chemical structure of the polymer. This can be achieved by cracking, gasification, or depolymerization processes but excludes energy recovery or incineration.• Packaging is used extensively across various industries, including food and beverages, agrochemicals, pharmaceutical, household chemicals, cosmetics, and sports, among others. Recycling can help reduce the waste produced due to packaging materials. Due to the rise in plastic waste caused by packaging, market players are focusing on biodegradable and recyclable packaging material.• APAC is the largest producer of polyethylene and is also a prominent region for recycled polyethylene. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Japan are the key contributors in the region.• Key participants include Suez, Jayplas, B&B Plastics, Green Line Polymers, Veolia, KW Plastics, Plastipak Holdings, Clear Path Recycling, Custom Polymers, and B. Segments covered in the report:Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• High-density Polyethylene• Medium-density Polyethylene• Low-density Polyethylene• OthersMethod Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Chemical Recycling• Biological Recycling• Mechanical RecyclingSource Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Bottles• Films• Foams• Fibers• OthersEnd-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Packaging• Automotive• Textiles• Constructions• Electrical and Electronics Regional Outlook• North Americao U.So Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin America 