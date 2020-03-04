Molybdenum Disulfide Market To Reach USD 491.4 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

Molybdenum Disulfide Market Reports and Data

Molybdenum Disulfide Market Size – USD 351.3 Million in 2018, CAGR of 3.7%, Trends – Increasing application as a dry lubricant.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global molybdenum disulfide market is forecast to reach USD 491.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Molybdenum disulfide is a transition metal dichalcogenide. It occurs as a silvery black solid mineral molybdenite. The metal is quite similar to that of graphene, with the same physical resemblance to graphite.Molybdenum disulfide is used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and chemical, among others. The growth in these end-use industries will push the demand for molybdenum disulfide during the forecast period. Molybdenum disulfide is commonly used in aerospace, military, and automotive industries. It is an appropriate compound for lubrication among heavy-duty service vehicles such as construction vehicles and trucks.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2487 Monolayer molybdenum disulfide has a visible optical absorption that is an order of magnitude greater than silicon, making it a promising solar cell material. When combined with monolayer graphene, power conversion efficiencies of ~1% have been recorded. While these efficiencies appear low, the active area of such devices only has a thickness of ~1 nanometer (compared to 100’s of micrometers for silicon cells), corresponding therefore to a 104 times increase in power density.Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The numerous end-use applications in the region supported by various end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, and construction are driving the market demand. The growth in the region is due to the availability of cheap raw materials, which are encouraging market players to shift manufacturing base in the region.Further key findings from the report suggest• Molybdenum disulfide is a dry lubricant that can resist temperature higher than 350° C and offers outstanding dry lubricity. The metal can retain its lubricity even in the case of complete oil loss. It is one of the best known solid lubricants and is used in various industries for the smooth functioning of the machines and equipment.• Molybdenum Sulphide is used in transistors, lasers solar cells, semiconductors, LEDs, and other microelectronic devices. High demand from the electronics industry is expected to boost the demand of the market product. Countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are major semiconductor manufacturing hubs with high demand from all over the world.• Crystalline molybdenum disulfide is found in nature as one of two phases, 3R-MoS2 and 2H-MoS2, where the "R" and the "H" indicate rhombohedral and hexagonal symmetry. A third, metastable crystalline phase known as 1T-MoS2, was discovered by intercalating 2H-MoS2 with alkali metals. This phase has tetragonal symmetry and is metallic.• Key participants include Moly Metal L.L.P, Rose Mill Co. LLC, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Industry Co. Ltd., Graphene Laboratories Inc., Tribotecc GmbH, American Elements, Tritrust Industrial (China) Co. Ltd., Exploiter Molybdenum Co. Ltd, US Research Nanomaterial Inc., and Strem Chemicals, among others.• In December 2017, researchers from Sandia National Laboratories and the University of California, Merced developed a molybdenum disulfide catalyst for driving the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). The product has excellent catalytic activity through physical-transformation into 3D structurally deformed nanostructures.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2487 Segments covered in the report:Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Powder• CrystalsApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Coating• Catalysts• Semiconductors• Lubricant• OthersEnd-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Automotive and Transportation• Construction• Electronics• Chemicals• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/molybdenum-disulfide-market Regional Outlook• North Americao U.So Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin AmericaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.