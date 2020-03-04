Heavy Metal Testing Market To Reach USD 4.51 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Heavy Metal Testing Market Reports and Data

Need for heavy metal testing in animal feed and increase in demand from emerging markets is one of the key opportunity.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global heavy metal testing market was valued at USD 2.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to reach 4.51 Billion by the year 2026. Heavy metal testing is a group of tests that are required to quantify the level of potentially harmful heavy metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium, chromium, and arsenic is present in food items. Heavy metal testing is an essential step in food safety and security. The presence of heavy metal can lead to detrimental metal poisoning, which can lead to serious health problems. As we know, the primary intake sources of heavy metals are fruits, vegetables, nuts, cereals, fish, and seafood. In the case of lead, drinking water is a key participant in the accumulation of heavy metal into our body.Since the toxicological impacts of heavy metals on infants and elderly people are considered unfavorable, the demand for heavy metal testing is growing significantly over the estimated period. Regulatory bodies across the globe have set threshold limits for heavy metal in different food groups such as seafood, vegetables, fruits, cereals, meat, fish, fats and oils, milk, baby food, and infant formulae. Hence heavy metal testing has become an essential step for food security.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2499 The market is driven by diverse factors such as growing incidences of heavy metal contamination in meat & associated products due to contaminated animal feed, an active involvement of government & regulatory bodies who monitor heavy metal levels in food & beverages, and drastic globalization of food trade. The need for heavy metal testing in applications like animal feed and the launch of unique cost-effective rapid technologies for faster and reliable test results provides new growth opportunities for market players.Arsenic is extensively used in food colorants that are used in various food products, particularly in meat and fishes, to provide a fresh appearance to food products. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has declared arsenic as a human carcinogen due to the grown incidence of cancers among people exposed to arsenic. Due to this reason, the arsenic segment controlled the heavy metal testing market.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.4%. The requirement for heavy metal testing has grown in the region in recent years, owing to an increase in the export of food products to the European region and consumer awareness in the Asia Pacific region regarding the safety of food products. China, India, and Japan drive the growth in this region. Manufacturers in many Asia Pacific countries have accepted and implemented good manufacturing practices (GMP), ISO 9000, and HACCP. This has driven the growth of the Heavy Metal Testing Market. China is a potential market for heavy metal testing due to the high level of contamination by heavy metals in soil and water. Food safety procedure compliance in Europe (a major importer) is pervasive, and due to continued food trade, Asian food producers have to comply with the food standards and regulations.Further key findings from the report suggest• By heavy metal type, arsenic held an outstanding share of 36.1% in 2018. The increased incidence of cancers among people exposed to arsenic is one of the factors predictable to impel the demand market for the forecast period.• Agricultural soils usually contain low background levels of heavy metals. Contamination from industrial activities or byproducts can increase the natural levels of heavy metals in soil, creating a health hazard to people, livestock, and plants.• SGS, Intertek, Eurofins, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, Mérieux Nutrisciences, LGC Group, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, IFP Institut Für Produktqualität, and Omic USA were some of the significant players in heavy metal testing market In May 2017, Symbio Laboratories has acquired Sydney based laboratory company Advanced Analytical Australia Pty Ltd (AAA). AAA has a broad range of testing services, which are environmental, food, agrichemical, and biopharmaceuticals market sectors. The advantage of the combination of these two companies having access to additional services.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2499 Segments covered in the report:Heavy Metal Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)• Arsenic• Cadmium• Lead• Mercury• OthersTechnology (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)• ICP-MS & OES• Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)• OthersSample (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)• Foodo Meat, Poultry, and Seafoodo Dairy Productso Processed Foodo Fruits & Vegetableso Cereals & Grainso Nuts, Seeds, and Spiceso Others• Watero Drinking Watero Wastewatero Industrial Water• Blood & Other SamplesTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/heavy-metal-testing-market Regional Outlook• North Americao U.So Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin AmericaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 