Bulk Food Ingredients Market To Reach USD 590.1 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Reports and Data

Bulk Food Ingredients Market Size – USD 419.2 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 4.2%, Trends – Storage management and infrastructure is a major restraint.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the bulk food ingredients market was valued at USD 419.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 590.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The increased demand for snacks & spreads, ready meals, and infant formulas because of changing consumer preferences and rapid urbanization has accelerated the bulk food ingredients market. The high growth potential in emerging markets and unexplored regions provide new growth opportunities for market player’s food application accounted for the largest market share in the bulk ingredients market, followed by beverages. The rising demand of the bakery products market is simultaneously driving the market bulk ingredients market whereas the ready to eat meals segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for ready meals is expected to rise due to changing dietary patterns of consumers due to altering consumer lifestyles.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2497 Based on type, the secondary processed bulk food ingredients market was covered by the processed grains, pulses, and cereals segment, followed by the oil segment in 2015. Processed grains, pulses, and cereals are the key ingredients utilized in various cuisines across the globe. The increasing health awareness among consumers has led to an increased demand for food products, which are rich in fiber and protein content. This has led to a rise in demand for whole-grain food products like ready to eat breakfast products and baked products. However, factors like lack of infrastructure facilities and simple bacterial contamination of bulk food ingredients are suspected to hinder the market growth. Though the costs of bulk food ingredients are highly unpredictable and vary across different regions, the market is anticipated to grow at a higher rate. The unstable agronomic industry has also posed a large challenge to the majority of food ingredients processors and makers.Further key findings from the report suggest• By application, of secondary processed bulk food ingredients, food accounted for the largest market share and occupied for about 2% share, in 2018. Based on food applications, the bakery products sector accounted for the major market share in 2018, however the ready meals segment of bulk food ingredients market is anticipated to rise at the highest rate during the analysis period. The demand for ready meals is foreseen to increase due to altering dietary patterns of people due to fluctuating consumer lifestyles.• By type, secondary processed bulk food ingredients market holds the maximum share of 60.0%, in 2018. Pulses, processed grains, and cereals are the major ingredients used in many cuisines worldwide. The rising health-awareness among the people has led to an augmented demand for eatables which are rich in protein and fiber content. This has led to an upsurge in demand for whole grain and multigrain food products such as ready to eat products and baked goods.• The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing marketplace during the forecast period (2026), it is anticipated to grow at CAGR of about 5.0% with investments in R & D programme from key players within themarket, especially in India, China and Japan on large bulk food ingredients production, low-cost labor, and lower ingredient prices. Due to such great potential in the APAC region, the British Foods plc have collaborated with Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, the joint investment in China will be used for manufacture, sales, and distribution of yeast and bakery ingredients and will obtain existing Chinese yeast and bakery ingredients projects of AB Mauri, a division of Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd, and will leverage Yihai Kerry Arawana's supply chain, sales, and distribution channel and regional market expertise in China. The joint venture will also manufacture and operate the latest yeast plant co-located with Wilmar's food manufacturing plant in China; this will help the British Foods to have an economical production and, pooled with an established portfolio of products, which will capture both traditional Chinese bakery products and western-style baked products, consumer demand for which is growing rapidly.• The key players of the bulk food ingredients market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Olam International (Singapore), and Cargill Incorporated (U.S.). Other players include Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), EHL Ingredients (U.K.), DMH Ingredients (U.S.), and Community Foods Limited (U.K.)Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2497 Segments covered in the report:By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)• Primary processed bulk food ingredientso Nutso Oilseedso Grains, pulses, and cerealso Herbs & spiceso Sugaro Tea, coffee, and cocoao Salto Others (dried vegetables and citric acid)• Secondary processed bulk food ingredientso Dried fruits & processed nutso Vegetable oilo Processed herbs & spiceso Processed grains, pulses, and cerealso Sugar & sweetenerso Tea, coffee, and cocoao Flourso Sea Salto Others (dried vegetables and citric acid)By Application: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026, and Volume Kilo Tons-2026)• Secondary processed bulk food ingredientso Food Bakery products Confectionery products Snacks & spreads Ready meals Others (infant formulas and dairy products)o Beverages Alcoholic beverages Non-alcoholic beveragesTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bulk-food-ingredients-market Regional Outlook• North Americao U.So Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin AmericaContact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



