Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market To Reach USD 9.96 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Size – USD 7.2 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 5.3%, Trend- High costs involved in R&D activities is a major restraint.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the vitamin & mineral premixes Market were valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 9.96 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%.The vitamin & mineral premixes are formulated to deliver nutritional needs to the livestock. Premixes are mix of minerals, trace elements, vitamins, and other nutritional additives (about of 25 raw ingredients) to include in feed between 0,2 and 2% (micro premix) or between 2% to 8% (macro premix, including proteins, salts, amino acids). The vitamin and mineral premixes have a main application in functional and fortified foods. These foods can be measured to be whole, fortified, supplemented foods which offer nutritious assistances. The growth of this market is accredited to the rising demand for fortified food products, the growth in consumption of compound feed, the increasing need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products, and modified nature & specificity to distinct customer requirements.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2501 Customers are driven to devote more on nutritious food on account of snowballing disposable income and rising per capita income. This is expected to boost the vitamin & mineral premixes market growth over the analysis period. Vitamin fortified and supplemented mineral foods have medicinal properties which offer healing benefits apart from daily required nutrients. They benefit human body in building a strong immune system against common diseases. However, higher costs of fortified and enriched products and stringent & time-consuming regulatory policies for fortification of feed are expected to hinder the vitamin & mineral premixes market growth in the analysis period.Further key findings from the report suggest• By application the feed segment is projected to dominate the vitamin & mineral premixes market. Healthy benefits offered by vitamin and mineral premixes for the care of animal well-being and upsurge in consumer awareness regarding required pet nutrition across the world has resulted in the considerable market share of feed applications in the market.• By type, the vitamin & mineral combinations of vitamin & mineral premixes market accounted for the major share of about 56.1%. The huge market share of this segment is due to the numerous applications in various industries such as food & feed. This growth can be accredited as they are cost-effective to consumers.• The Asia Pacific region is also proliferating and expected to have a healthy CAGR of about 5.9% in the forecasted period. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the area. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of feed in the world, thus increasing the demand for different fortified feed additives and ingredients, which, in turn, drives the market due to this emerging market Nutreco opens new plant in Indonesia and upgrades China plant in 2015, Nutreco maintains it interest to grow in Asia with the opening of a new animal nutrition plant in East Java, Indonesia and the completion of the upgrade of its animal nutrition plant in Hunan, China. The investment in higher production capacity of premixes, farm minerals, and young animal feed enables Nutreco’s new plant will further help to strengthen its position in the region.• The major players in the market, vitamin & mineral premixes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers, and manufacturers such as DSM (Netherlands), Corbion (Netherlands), Glanbia (Ireland), Vitablend Nederland (Netherlands), SternVitamin (Germany), The Wright Group (US), Zagro Asia (Singapore), Nutreco (Netherlands), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (US), Burkmann Industries (US), and Bar-Magen (Israel).• To keep up with the trend of veganism, Nestlé has entered into a partnership with Corbion to develop the next generation of microalgae-based ingredients, enabling the company to deliver sustainable, tasty, and nutritious plant-based products. By combining Corbion’s (Netherlands) microalgae and fermentation capabilities with Nestlé’s expertise in the manufacturing or production of plant-based products, the two companies aim to produce microalgae-based ingredients rich in protein and micronutrients in the market. The collaboration will improve the functionality, taste, and nutritional profile for usage in different types of products. Vitamin & mineral premixes are now produced in new forms such as cereal-based products, dairy products, nutritional foods, beverages, infant formulas, and dietary supplements.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2501 Segments covered in the report:On the basis of Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume; Kilo Tons)• Vitamins• Minerals• Vitamin & mineral combinationsOn the basis of Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume: Kilo Tons)• Food & beverageso Beverageso Dairy productso Cerealso Bakery productso Others (Confectionery products, soups, snacks, and convenience foods)• Feed• Healthcareo Nutritional productso Dietary supplements• Personal careOn the basis of Form: (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume: Kilo Tons)• Powder• LiquidTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vitamin-and-mineral-premixes-market Regional Outlook• North Americao U.So Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin AmericaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 