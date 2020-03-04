Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market To Reach USD 70.1 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the food & beverage metal cans market were valued at USD 56.3 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 70.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growing demand for packaged food commodities across the globe has given the global market the required push over the past few years due to the shift to the changing hectic lifestyles and requirement of go-to meals with convenient food packaging are the main factors driving food & beverage metal cans market. The global food and beverage metal can market witnessing a remarkable growth rate over the past few years due to the soaring packaging industry. The packaging industry extensively uses metal cans for food and beverages and due to their environment-friendly nature.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2483 The rising demand for packaged food items worldwide has given the global a significant impetus over the past few years. Metal cans are being utilized in packaging canned food items, pet food items, beverages, and others. Metal cans for packaging as they fall under the safety regulations and hygiene standards of the food and beverage packaging industry. Recycling attributes of metals and increased protection and safety of products is expected to be one of the chief driving factors for the food & beverage metal cans market growth.Chemicals are part of consumers' daily life. The chemical coatings applied on the inside of the cans and beverages for anti-corrosion, and enhancement of strength of the material is harmful if consumed in large quantities, this factor is also expected to be a major factor restraining the food & beverage metal cans market growth. The demand for lighter forms of packaging and greater ease of use is expected to drive the growth of flexible plastic solutions, which encourages the adoption of plastic packaging, which can hamper the demand for metal packaging.Further key findings from the report suggest• Tin-plated steel is broadly used beverage metal cans for packaging of alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks (CSD, herbal teas and coffees, and fruits & vegetable juices.• Food metal cans of food & beverage metal cans market were one of the most consumed products, accounting for 18.2% of market share in 2018. Metal cans offer advantages, including long-term preservation and high-temperature sterilization for food packaging. Nevertheless, the corrosion effect associated with tin when in contact with acidic fruits and foods is predictable to restrict food metal cans industry growth in the near future.• The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in food & beverage metal cans market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 4.5%. Snowballing disposable income, availability of an extensive range of beer at variable costs, and influence of western culture is predictable to increase beer demand in Asia. Furthermore, rising beer consumption by the younger population is likely to be one of the primary factors contributing to the rise in beer consumption in the region which is ultimately favoring food & beverage metal cans market• The key players in the food & beverage metal cans market are Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland). Other players include Kian Joo Group (Malaysia), CPMC Holdings Limited (China), Kingcan Holdings Limited (China), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), and HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2483 Segments covered in the report:For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Soap noodles market according to Source, Process, End-user, Application, and Region:On the basis of type, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)• 2-piece cans• 3-piece cansOn the basis of material, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)• Aluminum cans• Steel cansOn the basis of application, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)• Foodo Fruits & vegetableso Convenience foodo Pet foodo Meat & seafoodo Other food products• Beverageso Alcoholic beverageso Carbonated soft drinkso Sports & energy drinkso Other beveragesTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-and-beverage-metal-cans-market Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)• North Americao U.So Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Brazilo Rest of Latin AmericaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 