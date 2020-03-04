IBM i2 ANALYST'S NOTEBOOK USERS SUMMIT RETURNS TO WASHINGTON, DC

I2i 2020 I2i LOGO 2020

BlueLight and IBM Security, present 2020 i2i Global Summit shares the latest investigative insights and strategies for the world’s leading intelligence software

IBM Security (NYSE:IBM)

WAKE FOREST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueLight LLC. has announced that the 2020 Information to Intelligence Global Summit will be returning to the Washington, DC area for the first time since (2013). The summit, being held July 15–17 at the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia, is the official i2 users conference in partnership with IBM (NYSE: IBM) i2 and IBM Security.The conference brings together experts and thought leaders from law enforcement, military, national security, banking, insurance, and commercial industries to share investigative insights and strategies about using i2—the world standard in intelligence software for more than 25 years, with more than 500,000 installs. Attendees will be able to take advantage of training on the latest versions of IBM i2 software and related products, plug-ins, and tools, as well as networking with partners, vendors, and users from around the world within the i2 ecosystem.Scheduled keynote speakers include Victor Marx https://victormarx.com/ ), author of The Victor Marx Story - Trauma to Triumph, and FOX News Cyber Correspondent and Blue Light CEO and Bruce Parkman https://www.bruceparkman.com ). For the IBM i2 Training Track—with (23) CPE credits available—sessions include importing fundamentals in IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook using financial data, and financial crimes as the nexus of organized crime and terrorism, as well as numerous other topics. Customer case studies including how Africa parks are using i2 Analyst’s Notebook to stop poaching and save animals.“We’re excited to once again host the i2 summit in Washington, DC, where the largest concentration of i2 users in the world resides,” said Parkman. “With the addition of new and exciting use cases and i2-related technologies, as well as technology partners and sponsorship from IBM and Arrow, this i2 conference will definitely be a must-attend for anyone who wants to see what i2 Analyst’s Notebook can accomplish for law enforcement, federal/DoD, corporate security, education, and anyone else that requires the best in data analytics to resolve their security problems.”In addition to the educational opportunities, outside networking and entertainment options for attendees will include an Early Bird Mixer at King Street Tavern, a performance by the Magic Duel (Washington, DC’s top-rated magic/comedy act), and a Potomac River Boat Cruise.The $299.99 early bird rate for the conference is available through April 1, 2020. Registration information and details are available at www.Myi2iConference.com About Blue LightBlueLight specializes in bundled IBM i2 solutions for various industries and verticals, created and implemented by an elite team of intelligence analysts whose military and law enforcement agency backgrounds make them the go-to SMEs and trainers for all things IBM i2. The company’s BlueFusion connectors for IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook turn i2 into a single-pane, 360-degree security and intelligence solution—combining the best predictive analytics, social media monitoring, and other plug ins and data sources with world-class technologies such as license plate scanning, facial recognition, threat recognition, and thermal vision drones. Blue Light is the intelligence resource of choice for schools, churches, workplaces, stadiums, utilities, Casinos, Theme Parks and Cities that want to create safer environments, as well as law enforcement and government agencies seeking to protect and serve citizens.Bluelight…Connecting a world of possibilities to i2. www.bluelightllc.com About IBM i2 and SecurityIBM i2arms analysts with the advanced analytics and threat intelligence analysis capabilities they need to detect, disrupt and defeat physical and cyber threats coming at them with increasing speed and sophistication. IBM Securityoffers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 70 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security , follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.###

i2i Analyst’s Notebook user conference returns to DC! Don’t miss this opportunity to network with other i2 users and learn from the i2 experts at BlueLight!



