There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,271 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Begin Consideration of H.R. 1140 – Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments:

      Gonzalez-Colon Amendment       Rose (NY) Amendment       Underwood Amendment       Peters Amendment       Brown Amendment       Kim Amendment       Cisneros Amendment       Spanberger Amendment       Schrier Amendment

Possible Consideration of Emergency Supplemental Funding Related to the Coronavirus

Postponed Suspension (1 Vote)

  1. S. 1678 – Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019, as amended (Sen. Gardner – Foreign Affairs)
Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.