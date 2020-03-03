THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Begin Consideration of H.R. 1140 – Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: Gonzalez-Colon Amendment Rose (NY) Amendment Underwood Amendment Peters Amendment Brown Amendment Kim Amendment Cisneros Amendment Spanberger Amendment Schrier Amendment Possible Consideration of Emergency Supplemental Funding Related to the Coronavirus Postponed Suspension (1 Vote) S. 1678 – Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019, as amended (Sen. Gardner – Foreign Affairs)



