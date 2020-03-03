When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 03, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 03, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: New Capstone, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

New Capstone, Inc. of Mooresville, NC is recalling their 22oz ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder pouches, Lot 19211 Exp. 06/21 and their 27 gram individual serving pouch, Lot 19211 Exp. 06/21, because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder was distributed via New Capstone’s RnAReSet.com website from October 21, 2019 through January 8, 2020 and shipped nationwide directly to consumers via an eCommerce website.

No illnesses or reactions have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the new product pouch design omitted the clear statement that the product contained milk but rather just stated the product contained lactose. Subsequent to this discovery New Capstone, Inc. added a milk allergen warning sticker to all remaining packages in Lot 19211. New batches will include the allergen statement on the primary supplement facts panel of the packaging.

Consumers who have purchased ReStructure Vanilla Protein Powder, Lot 19211 may return it to New Capstone, Inc. for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-577-3703 (Monday through Friday 9am – 10pm EST. Saturday – Sunday 9:00am – 3:00 pm EST) or email newcapstonerestructurefdarecall@gmail.com.

Issued by: Carolyn Dean MD ND CEO New Capstone, Inc. dba RnAReSet.com