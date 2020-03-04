The Princeton Review ranks Vancouver Film School’s Game Design program #1 in Canada

Award-winning VFS program named #10 in the world by leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company in partnership with PC Gamer magazine

Our alumni successes prove that we were always the #1 school in Canada. To see this reflected in The Princeton Review — with the largest single jump in its history — is incredible.” — Christopher Mitchell, Head of the School of Creative Technologies at VFS

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement Highlights:

· Vancouver Film School moved from #35 to #10 in just one year, the single biggest jump recorded by The Princeton Review since the Game Design survey’s inception in 2009.

· Out of 150 institutions surveyed by The Princeton Review in 2019, VFS is the only Canadian institution to crack the top 20.

· Top 10 institutions ranked alongside VFS include powerhouses like University of Southern California, New York University, and Michigan State University.



Vancouver Film School is proud to announce The Princeton Review has ranked the VFS Game Design program #1 in Canada and #10 in the world for 2020. The Princeton Review tallied its ranking lists based on a 2019 survey of administrators at 150 institutions offering game design courses, majors, or degree programs in the U.S., Canada, and abroad.

“I’m proud and thrilled to see the hard work of VFS Game Design staff and students vindicated in just one year,” said Christopher Mitchell, Head of the School of Creative Technologies at VFS. “Our alumni successes prove that we were always the #1 school in Canada. To see this reflected in The Princeton Review — with the largest single jump in its history — is incredible. We’ll continue to grow and improve, adding value to the student experience and career outcomes, one great game at a time.”

The survey collected information about the schools’ game design programs in four areas: academics, faculty, technology, and career prospects. In all, more than 40 data points were analyzed for the final tallies. More information on The Princeton Review rankings methodology can be found here.

"We highly recommend Vancouver Film School and every one of the schools that made our lists for 2020," said Robert Franek, Editor-in-Chief for The Princeton Review. "Their faculties are outstanding and their facilities are awesome. Just as impressive: their alumni include many of the video game industry’s most prominent artists, designers, developers, and entrepreneurs.”

The Princeton Review's reporting partner for this project, PC Gamer (a monthly magazine published by Future PLC), has a feature on the ranking lists in its May issue. It reports interesting facts on the top schools' programs, faculty, and alumni. The issue lands in subscriber mailboxes in mid-March and on newsstands March 24.

For more details about the VFS Game Design program, visit vfs.edu/programs/game-design. Limited seats are still available for spring and summer intakes.



About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The company’s Tutor.com brand is the largest online tutoring service in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 18 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ThePrincetonRev and Instagram @theprincetonreview.

About Future PLC

Future PLC is a global platform business where the most passionate people on the planet educate and inform their niche audiences. The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, WindowsCentral, Tom’s Guide, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, iMore, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, AndroidCentral, Space.com and Tom’s Hardware. The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 80 publications and over 520 bookazines published per year, totaling global circulation of 1.3 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, gaming, entertainment, music, photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Most popular titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact:

Evan Biswanger

Creative Director & Head of Marketing

Vancouver Film School

e: ebiswanger@vfs.com

w: vfs.edu

VFS on social media:

YouTube: youtube.com/VancouverFilmSchool

Facebook: http://facebook.com/vancouverfilmschool

Twitter: twitter.com/VFS

Instagram: instagram.com/vancouverfilmschool



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.