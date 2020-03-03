Boutique Investment Company Launches New Investor Club for Multifamily Syndications

Apartments Offer Competitive Yields Compared to Alternatives

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freestyle Capital Group, LLC , a boutique investment company based in Arizona, is launching an Investor Club designed to provide education and bring awareness to multifamily property syndication opportunities.“I want to educate and bring awareness to investors in the multifamily property space because they may not have had access to, or even know about this opportunity. It’s a great way to earn passive income and grow wealth,” says Melanie McDaniel, Founder and President of Freestyle Capital Group.Multifamily syndications aren’t well known, even though they have historically out-performed other investments. According to top commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap, multifamily investments deliver yields of 5.1 percent— three times that of the S&P 500. In addition to higher yield, multifamily investments offer other perks, like a strong ROI, mitigated risks, full passthrough tax benefits, customized portfolio diversification opportunities, and multiple funding options, including cash, IRA, 401k, trusts and LLCs.Syndication offers other opportunities to investors as well. With a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) the investor has no ownership of the properties the trust invests in. Syndication, however, gives investors the power to invest in the property of their choice. This gives individual investors property ownership benefits, plus the ability to personalize their portfolio diversification across multiple projects, operators and geographies.Essentially, syndication allows multiple investors to pool funds in order to invest in a commercial property, giving each individual investor more buying power so they can build their portfolios more quickly— and grow wealth faster— than other investment strategies permit.Freestyle Capital Group doesn’t take the standard approach of an investment firm. “My goal is not to amass clients, but to build a personal relationship with every person,” says McDaniel. “I structured a boutique company so I could educate and guide investors in creating passive income to design the lifestyle they want even before retirement.”As an educational platform, Freestyle Capital Group helps passive investors learn about investing in risk-mitigated commercial real estate investments, specifically large multifamily acquisitions, in the best markets in the United States.This focus on education is why Freestyle Capital Group’s Investment Group is free to join and open to everyone. Interested parties can go to the Freestyle Capital Group website at www.freestylecapitalgroup.com to sign up.Freestyle Capital Group, LLC is a company that provides education to invest in syndicated, value-add real estate investment opportunities in the multifamily space.With an education and understanding, investors will learn to develop relationships with trusted partner-operators that have proven track records providing excellent risk-adjusted returns in one of the best wealth-building asset classes.



