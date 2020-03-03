Organized Gaming launches Gold Label, a new digital agency built for esports and gaming companies

Gold Label will be able to provide full-service solutions to their clients including graphic, web, social media and ‘badass’ video content.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organized Gaming, a subsidiary of Amuka Esports , is excited to announce the launch of Gold Label , a boutique digital agency geared towards esports and gaming companies. Gold Label will be able to provide full-service solutions to their clients including graphic, web, social media and ‘badass’ video content.Chris Javier, co-founder of Organized Gaming, and the creative director for Gold Label feels that many esports firms want to hire a creative team that understands the intricacies and challenges they face. “When we were producing content as Organizing Gaming, a lot of top teams and content creators were saying, ‘we love what you guys are doing, can you implement that for us?’. That was the genesis of creating Gold Label which speaks to many years of creating authentic esports content.”Gold Label has already secured some high-profile teams and content creators and will be expanding their reach across North and South America. “We were really taken aback when some of the top teams from abroad were reaching out to us to create and develop their video content. I think that speaks volumes to how we were able to build the Organized Gaming brand and now utilize our creative team to help out other orgs,” says Organized Gaming co-founder Alex Kim.Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports feels that organizations will face greater competition to win over viewers. “In 2020 the war for eyeballs is only going to get fiercer. You have the new release of AAA game titles coming out this year, successful new franchises like Call of Duty and Overwatch, and two rival leagues in CS:GO , all fighting for a piece of that viewership pie. This is the year where esports orgs will have to step up their game and start producing compelling content and that’s where we feel Gold Label will be successful. They have proven to be able to tell the esports stories that viewers want to see.”For more information on Gold Label please contact alex@organizedgaming.coAmuka EsportsBen Feferman, CEOE: ben@amukaesports.comP: (647) 938-2474W: amukaesports.comAbout Amuka EsportsAmuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across North America. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands and incubator.Organized Gaming / Gold LabelAlex KimE: alex@organizedgaming.coP: (647) 609-2900W: organizedgaming.coAbout Organized GamingOrganized Gaming is an esports media, culture and lifestyle company that delivers authentic content through their video, podcast and apparel lines.DisclaimersThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” including statements with respect to Amuka Esports and its acquisitions or its business lines. All forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs as well as various assumptions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Amuka Esports or its subsidiaries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.