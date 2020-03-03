Bottled Water Processing Market To Reach USD 320.10 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Bottled Water Processing Market Reports and Data

Bottled Water Processing Market Size– USD 210.67 Bn in 2018, CAGR of 6.19%, Trends–Innovative product launches and strict quality regulations across the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bottled water processing market was valued at USD 210.67 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 320.10 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.19%. The major factors which drive the market for Bottle water processing include an increase in the consumption of bottled water, technological innovations in the industry, Government initiatives, and increasing awareness about water and wastewater treatment processes. Additionally, stringent regulatory norms and standards for liquid discharge expected to increase the demand for ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis filtration technologies during the forecast period. One of the main restraints for the industry is to consistently produce a quality product free of pathogenic organisms and protozoa that could taint its quality, reduce its shelf life, and be a pathogenic threat to customers. Strict production control is critical to avoid any contamination of pathogenic bacteria or protozoa.When it comes to soft drink bottle producer, the major challenge which encounters is to prevent contamination during the process. Soft drinks include all drinks made from water or mineral water, sugar, aromas, and essences, and usually contain carbon dioxide. Other beverage products such as flavored drinks, sports, and energy drinks, and ice teas use a similar manufacturing process. Because of their pH level, high sugar level, low preservative content and production processes, these types of drinks are extremely susceptible to yeast and mold development. Microbial management is critical to prevent contamination. To avoid the conditions mentioned above, the bottling should be done more scientifically by the inclusion of more prominent technologies.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2496 The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific industry is witnessing a trend of offering integrated and multi-functional solutions, due to which the need for capping, processing, filling, and packaging machines is increasing. The government initiatives about drinking water along with the increasing need for high-quality products are factors projected to propel the demand for the equipment industry. This development expected to drive the growth of this market significantly in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Companies such as DowDuPont (US) and General Electric (US) are focusing on organic growth strategies to compete in the market.Also, the bottling equipment market in the Asia Pacific is witnessing a trend of offering integrated and multi-functional solutions, which is increasing the demand for processing, filling, capping, and packaging machines. Moreover, foreign enterprises are helping the local governments in setting up new desalination plants. For instance, In September 2018, the Water Treatment Systems of Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) and Dot come (Japan) has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government for setting up the desalination project, which can help in the overcome major challenges in India.Further key findings from the report suggest• The industry is growing at a CAGR of 3 % in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. In 2017, according to the IBWA the per-capita consumption in the US exceeded 42 gallons in 2017, while the intake of carbonated soft drinks reduced to less than 38 gallons. Due to many qualities such as convenience, healthfulness, safety, and high-quality value, the bottled drinks segment seen as an attractive segment in the US beverage industry.• The plastic segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecasted period due to many features of plastics that supports this demand owing to the property of the material such as durability, safety, hygiene, and a lightness of weight have made plastic packaging popular. The upcoming trend of using plastic as a packaging material for bottled drinks includes the use of flexible packaging solutions such as pouches, which reduces the required amount of plastic resins used per package.• The Asia Pacific market expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the bottling industry due to the enormous growth opportunity in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia. As a result of the increasing trends in premiumization, China’s bottling industry seen to have a robust increase over the coming years. High volume consumption, bulk drinks purchases, shifting trends in drinking habits, and rising disposable income are some of the factors that are driving the industry in these countries.• Key participants include DowDupont (US), GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), The 3M Company (US), Lennetech B.V. (Holland), Suez (US), Pall Corporation (US), Pepsi Co (US), Coca Cola (US), Danone (France), Tata Global Beverages (India)Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2496 Segments covered in the report:Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Still Water• Sparkling WaterPackaging Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Plastic• Glass• OthersEquipment (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Mainstream• Filters• Bottle Washers• Blow Molders• Shrink Wrappers• OthersTechnology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)• Ion Exchange and Demineralisation• Disinfection• Filtration• PackagingTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bottled-water-processing-market Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin AmericaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.