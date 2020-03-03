Methyl Methacrylate Market To Reach USD 12.73 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Methyl Methacrylate Market Reports and Data

Methyl Methacrylate Market Size – USD 7.93 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 5.3%, Trends – Increase in demand in the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) production.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Methyl Methacrylate Market is forecast to reach USD 12.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Methyl Methacrylate is a clear, colorless, highly flammable, slightly water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical and a methyl ester of methacrylic acid. Methacrylic acid methyl ester is another trade name of this chemical compound. Methyl methacrylate are mostly used in the manufacturing of highly used Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) surface coating & impact modifier for clear rigid polyvinyl chloride and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. The continuous expansion of the PMMA clear sheets, paint & coatings, adhesives, food packaging, mobile and computer casing and paper coating applications are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Direct & Intermediate solvent, chemical reagent, adherent, and other processing aids are some of its widely used end-usages.Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2493 Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration in polymethyl methacrylate acrylic plastics and continuous expansion of the transparent acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) uses coupled with the extensive demand for the this chemical compound as a solvent and intermediate agent in various industry verticals, especially in the regions like India and China.Further key findings from the report suggest• The Methyl Methacrylate monomers and derivatives are widely used for polymerization and in manufacturing products such as acrylic cast and extruded sheet, optical clarity products, scratch-resistant transparent products, food contact household appliances, impact modifiers for clear and rigid PVC, and solvent & water-based emulsion polymers. The polymerization sub-segment is forecasted to reach a market share of 64.2% by 2027 growing with a rate of 5.6% during the period 2019 – 2027.• Chemical intermediate sub-segment is measured to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period. Methyl Methacrylate is used in the chemical intermediate process of producing 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate, and n-butyl methacrylate, among others that are widely used in the coating polymers, textile ingredients, construction chemicals and others.• Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.• Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period. Germany & France have some of the valuable players in this region.• North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.• Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema S.A, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi (Group) Company, Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., and S.K. Panchal & Co., among others.Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2493 Segments covered in the report:End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Polymerization• Chemical Intermediate• OthersSales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Online Retailing• Offline RetailingApplications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Polymethyl Methacrylate• Adhesive & Sealants• Paints & Coatings• PVC Impact Modifiers• OthersTo identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methyl-methacrylate-market Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin AmericaAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.