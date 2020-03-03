EDRM Announces Zapproved as Newest Guardian Partner

EDRM Logo Zapproved

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Zapproved LLC, the leading e-discovery software provider for managing corporate litigation, as its newest Guardian-level partner.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Zapproved are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community comprised of the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Zapproved mastered the legal hold and now offers a complete solution for our community,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We applaud their approach to community education and shining the light on others’ achievements.”

This partnership allows Zapproved access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, and the remaining 14% includes students, media and education professionals.

“With the influx of new privacy laws and growth of litigation, the complexities of e-discovery continue to increase the pressure on both the industry and the community to keep up,” says Melissa Tatham, head of marketing, Zapproved. “Thanks to our partnership with the EDRM, we have an incredible opportunity to work together to improve frameworks, resources and standards for the global community."

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, best practices, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Zapproved

Zapproved’s ZDiscovery is designed specifically for corporate legal teams. With this platform, you can take control of e-discovery from the moment litigation is anticipated until the matter is resolved. Our powerful yet intuitive system equips teams to reduce reliance on outside providers, dramatically lower costs and build a better process. Backed by ironclad security and unrivaled customer support, our enterprise-class software is trusted by more corporate legal teams than any other. Learn more at https://zapproved.com.





