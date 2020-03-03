Sustema Moves to New Facilities to Support Growth

Sustema Inc., leader in control room console solutions announces move to new headquarters at 172 Boulevard Brunswick, Pointe-Claire, QC, effective January 2020.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustema Inc. is pleased to announce the move to new headquarters in the Montreal borough of Pointe-Claire, Quebec. The move effective January 2020 brings the new decade into focus for the company who has enjoyed significant growth and is looking to leverage their Canadian success in the U.S. and international markets. The facility is perfectly located in the commercial and industrial hub of Montreal's West-Island allowing Sustema to tap into the highly skilled talent pool. Additionally, new investments in specialized manufacturing equipment and software technologies put the company on a solid footing to address customers' constantly changing requirements not just today but for years to come.

“This is an important milestone for Sustema. Expanding our manufacturing capabilities will not only give us more control over quality, but also generate faster lead times thereby increasing the level of service for our customers. We look to the future with confidence as we continue to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for our clients.”

Guy Boudreault, President

Located at 172 Boulevard Brunswick, Montreal, Quebec, the new facility doubles the previous location and comprises a dedicated manufacturing, assembly, storage, and support area. Newly implemented order-processing and logistics management will translate into efficiencies further down the chain. The offices enjoy increased floorspace which provides more capacity for customer support, design, and sales. The enhanced showroom will showcase Sustema’s console lines, meeting tables, data center, and the latest PES360 Smart console technology.

About Sustema:

Founded in 1996 as a systems integration company, Sustema is a leader in control room console solutions with recognized market leadership within the government and corporate command, control, and surveillance markets. With thousands of installations across North America, Sustema designs and manufactures customized solutions for mission-critical work environments: command center consoles, dispatch center consoles, video walls, technology meeting tables, computer training desks, trading desks, IT workbenches and ergonomic workstations for IT-intensive work environments. Sustema’s products can be found in 911 emergency call centers, security & network operation centers, IT-control rooms, hospitals, and universities.

