Full line-up announced for exchange – the employee experience event

The panel discusses employee experience at ExChange 2018 ExChange 2018 - Andrea Pattico, CPO of MVF - the Sunday Times' Top Company to Work For Interactive workshops and discussions taking place at ExChange

HR’s most insightful event releases its impressive speaker list for 7th May 2020

We’re bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry, and they’ll be showing us all how to transform employee experiences for the coming decade.” — Ruth Dance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExChange – the employee experience event – has today announced its full roster of presenters, with speakers from all areas of HR, workplace culture, workplace diversity and employee experience leading the way in the day’s discussions.The event – jointly hosted by the Employee Engagement Alliance and world-leading HR technology provider, Benefex – brings together the industry’s leading lights to discuss the best ways to create, manage, and develop employee experiences in the 2020s. Attendees will hear the latest insights and practical advice for tackling today’s workplace culture issues, and learn how to develop strategies for taking their organisation’s employee experience to the next level.The day will take place on the Ohana floor of the Salesforce Tower (formerly Heron Tower) in London, offering sweeping views of the city in the tranquil, comfortable setting of a business with a market-leading employee experience.Ruth Dance, host of ExChange and Managing Director of the Employee Engagement Alliance said, “The best way to improve your workplace culture is holistically, by creating employee experiences that meet and exceed your people’s needs from their first day. For our second ExChange, we’re bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry, and they’ll be showing us all how to transform employee experiences for the coming decade.”ExChange speaker, and Founder & CEO of Benefex, Matt Macri-Waller remarked, “This is going to be a fascinating event and I’m delighted to take part alongside like-minded business leaders and HR professionals who can see change in the world of work and want to take their organisations into the future. But we won’t just focus on what’s coming in the distant future; there’s plenty of take-home advice that we can all start using right away, and that’s really exciting.”Leaders and innovators from the world of employee experience will spend the day sharing critical insights with CEOs, HR Directors, Chief People Officers, and Communication and Employee Engagement specialists.Full speaker line-up:Mike Adams OBE – CEO, PurpleLinda Aiello – SVP International Employee Success, SalesforceEmma Bridger – Managing Director, PeopleLabRachel Clacher – Co-Founder & Director, Moneypenny, Founder & Trustee at WeMindTheGapEmma Codd – Global Special Advisor on Inclusion, DeloitteCynthia Davis – CEO & Founder, BAME Recruitment, Chair of the Board of Directors, Pop Up ProjectsAnoushka Dossa – Director – Talent, Creative AccessTricia Driver – Founder and CEO, A New NormalSimon Fanshawe OBE – Partner, Diversity by DesignDavid Littlechild – Global Head of Culture, Engagement & Wellbeing, LSEGMatt Macri-Waller – Founder & CEO, BenefexSarah Meurer – Head of Internal Communications, Nestlé UK&ILinda Moir – Owner, PutneyredKate Nash OBE – CEO, PurpleSpace, Creator, #PurpleLightUp MovementTim Oldman – Founder & CEO, LeesmanEmma O’Toole – FacebookJane Roques-Shaw – Global Executive Director, Culture and Engagement, WarnerMediaAnna Whitehouse – Founder, Mother PukkaKeith Williams – Founder, KMW3Further information on all speakers can be found here: https://www.exchange.events/speakers Key informationEvent date – May 7th, 2020Location – Ohana Floor, Salesforce Tower, LondonTickets – exchange.eventsPressThere are free press passes upon request. Please contact emilyplummer@benefex.co.ukAbout the hostsThe Employee Engagement AllianceThe Employee Engagement Alliance ( EEA ) is the standard bearer for professional development in the discipline of Employee Engagement. The EEA provides membership to a global network of Employee Engagement professionals enabling them to learn, share, act and co-create through their learning events, training courses, networking opportunities, access to the latest insights, research, whitepapers and reports.BenefexBenefex is the company behind OneHub, the award-winning employee experience platform. Supporting nearly 1 million employees in 150 global organisations across 30 countries, OneHub is transforming how people experience work every day. Our platform enables customers to design, manage, and deliver meaningful employee experiences, from benefits and communications to recognition and wellbeing. Benefex has won over 50 awards for delivering consumer-grade employee experiences to global organisations including AstraZeneca, Bank of America, BT, Centrica, Deliveroo, E.ON, Liberty Global, Philips, and Worldpay. To share in the experience, visit us at hellobenefex.comFor more information on ExChange, contact:Emily Plummer+44 (0)7976 582 719emilyplummer@benefex.co.ukhellobenefex.comFor more information on the Employee Engagement Alliance, contact:Ruth Dance+44 (0)7834 686973ruth@the-eea.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.