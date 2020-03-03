AutoZone 2nd Quarter EPS Increases 7.8% to $12.39; Same Store Sales Decrease 0.8%

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $2.5 billion for its second quarter (12 weeks) ended February 15, 2020, an increase of 2.6% from the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (12 weeks). Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, decreased 0.8% for the quarter.

Operating profit increased 2.0% to $407.9 million. Net income for the quarter increased 1.6% over the same period last year to $299.3 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 7.8% to $12.39 per share from $11.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, increased to 54.3% (versus 54.1% the same period last year) primarily driven by supply chain leverage. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 38.1% (versus 37.7% the same period last year), with deleverage primarily driven by domestic store payroll.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 267 thousand shares of its common stock for $314.8 million during the second quarter, at an average price of $1,180 per share. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $962 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 7.0% over the same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement. Inventory per store was $713 thousand versus $690 thousand last year and $694 thousand last quarter. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was a negative $41 thousand versus negative $58 thousand last year and negative $71 thousand last quarter.

“I would like to thank all AutoZoners across the enterprise for their strong focus on delivering an excellent and differentiated customer experience. Our sales performance in our fiscal second quarter did not meet our plans or expectations. We had particularly challenging sales in specific weather sensitive categories and geographies, indicating to us that the mild winter was a considerable headwind to our and our industry’s sales performance. In light of the challenging sales environment, our team again delivered solid earnings, growing EBIT by 2.0% and EPS by 7.8%. As we enter our seasonally strong second half of the year, we are optimistic about our prospects for the balance of the year. We continue to make good progress on our strategic initiatives primarily focused on great service, further penetration of the Commercial market, enhanced inventory assortments, improved local market expanded parts availability and leveraging technology to improve customer interactions and make us more efficient. We will continue to manage this business for the long-term and will invest capital using our disciplined approach all focused on delivering great service, terrific opportunities for our AutoZoners and ultimately strong returns for our investors while supporting the communities we serve,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended February 15, 2020, AutoZone opened 25 new stores in the U.S., two in Mexico and one in Brazil. As of February 15, 2020, the Company had 5,815 stores in the U.S., 608 stores in Mexico and 38 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,461.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss its second quarter results. Investors may listen to the conference call live and review supporting slides on the AutoZone corporate website, www.autozone.com by clicking “Investor Relations,” located at the bottom of the page. The call will also be available by dialing (210) 839-8923. A replay of the call and slides will be available on AutoZone’s website. In addition, a replay of the call will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through Friday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. (EST).

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to EBITDAR. These calculations include adjustments for pension termination charges and deferred tax liabilities. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings and manages cash flows available for share repurchase by monitoring cash flows before share repurchases, as shown on the attached tables. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand; energy prices; weather; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to available and feasible financing; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; inflation; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees; construction delays; the compromising of confidentiality, availability or integrity of information, including cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damages to our reputation; challenges in international markets; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; disruption in our supply chain, due to public health epidemics or otherwise; impact of tariffs; anticipated impact of new accounting standards; and business interruptions. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2019, and these Risk Factors should be read carefully. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, and events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

2nd Quarter, FY2020 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Net sales $ 2,513,663 $ 2,450,568 Cost of sales 1,147,600 1,125,461 Gross profit 1,366,063 1,325,107 Operating, SG&A expenses 958,125 925,087 Operating profit (EBIT) 407,938 400,020 Interest expense, net 44,335 41,362 Income before taxes 363,603 358,658 Income taxes(1) 64,321 64,020 Net income $ 299,282 $ 294,638 Net income per share: Basic $ 12.70 $ 11.71 Diluted $ 12.39 $ 11.49 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,570 25,166 Diluted 24,160 25,643 (1)The Company's effective tax rate was 17.7% for the twelve weeks ended February 15, 2020 and 17.8% for the comparable prior year period. The twelve weeks ended February 15, 2020 and the comparable prior year period include $15.0M and $14.0M in excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, respectively.

Year-To-Date 2nd Quarter, FY2020 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 24 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Net sales $ 5,306,700 $ 5,092,302 Cost of sales 2,439,569 2,349,721 Gross profit 2,867,131 2,742,581 Operating, SG&A expenses 1,959,170 1,854,742 Operating profit (EBIT) 907,961 887,839 Interest expense, net 88,078 80,369 Income before taxes 819,883 807,470 Income taxes(2) 170,263 161,426 Net income $ 649,620 $ 646,044 Net income per share: Basic $ 27.38 $ 25.44 Diluted $ 26.70 $ 24.97 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,722 25,397 Diluted 24,326 25,870 (2)The Company's effective tax rate was 20.8% for the twenty-four weeks ended February 15, 2020 and 20.0% for the comparable prior year period. The twenty-four weeks ended February 15, 2020 and the comparable prior year period include $16.5M and $25.2M in excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, respectively.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 August 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,970 $ 195,665 $ 176,300 Merchandise inventories 4,606,211 4,305,469 4,319,113 Current Assets 5,300,547 4,997,072 5,028,685 Property and equipment, net 4,476,426 4,269,923 4,398,751 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,579,217 - - Total Assets 12,863,749 9,745,095 9,895,913 Accounts payable 4,869,914 4,669,568 4,864,912 Current Liabilities 5,779,560 5,334,303 5,512,141 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 2,494,840 - - Total debt 5,451,471 5,111,201 5,206,344 Stockholders' deficit (1,711,119 ) (1,594,362 ) (1,713,851 ) Working capital (479,013 ) (337,231 ) (483,456 )





AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR (in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) Trailing 4 Quarters February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Net income $ 1,620,797 $ 1,413,047 Add: Pension termination charge before tax - 130,263 Interest expense

192,513 176,667 Income tax expense

422,949 435,129 Adjusted EBIT 2,236,259 2,155,106 Add: Depreciation and amortization 384,147 353,977 Rent expense(1)

339,117 317,228 Share-based expense

43,804 41,468 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 3,003,327 $ 2,867,779 Debt $ 5,451,471 $ 5,111,201 Financing Lease Liabilities 196,047 154,923 Add: rent x 6(1) 2,034,702 1,903,368 Adjusted debt $ 7,682,220 $ 7,169,492 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.6 2.5 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands, except ROIC) Trailing 4 Quarters February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Net income $ 1,620,797 $ 1,413,047 Adjustments: Pension termination charge before tax

- 130,263 Interest expense

192,513 176,667 Rent expense(1)

339,117 317,228 Tax effect(2)

(110,048) (152,011) Deferred tax liabilities, net of repatriation tax

- (1,774) Adjusted after-tax return $ 2,042,379 $ 1,883,420 Average debt(3) $ 5,241,651 $ 5,054,281 Average stockholders' deficit(3) (1,676,987) (1,493,097) Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,034,702 1,903,368 Average financing lease liabilities(3) 178,416 156,840 Invested capital $ 5,777,782 $ 5,621,392 Adjusted After-Tax ROIC 35.3% 33.5% (1)Effective September 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard that required the Company to recognize operating lease assets and liabilities on the balance sheet. The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twenty-four weeks ended February 15, 2020. Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the 24 weeks ended February 15, 2020 $ 190,390 Less: Financing lease interest and amortization (28,195) Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance for the 24 weeks ended February 15, 2020 (11,444) Rent expense for the 24 weeks ended February 15, 2020 150,751 Add: Rent expense for the 29 weeks ended August 31, 2019, as previously reported prior to the adoption of ASC 842 188,366 Rent expense for the 53 weeks ended February 15, 2020 $ 339,117 (2)Effective tax rate over trailing four quarters ended February 15, 2020 is 20.7%. Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended February 9, 2019 is 28.1% for pension termination and 23.5% for interest and rent expense. (3)All averages are computed based on trailing 5 quarter balances.

Other Selected Financial Information (in thousands) February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998) $ 22,188,053 $ 20,265,408 Remaining share repurchase authorization ($) 961,947 634,592 Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998) 147,540 145,764 Shares outstanding, end of quarter 23,488 24,958 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 February 15, 2020 February 9, 2020 Depreciation and amortization $ 90,671 $ 83,778 $ 180,420 $ 166,230 Capital spending 89,156 97,664 190,563 195,832





AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2020 Selected Operating Highlights Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Store Count & Square Footage 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended

24 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended

February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Domestic: Store count: Beginning stores 5,790 5,631 5,772 5,618 Stores opened 25 20 43 33 Ending domestic stores 5,815 5,651 5,815 5,651 Relocated stores - - - 1 Stores with commercial programs 4,942 4,788 4,942 4,788 Square footage (in thousands) 38,077 36,970 38,077 36,970 Mexico stores: Beginning stores 606 567 604 564 Stores opened 2 1 4 4 Ending Mexico stores 608 568 608 568 Brazil stores: Beginning stores 37 20 35 20 Stores opened 1 2 3 2 Ending Brazil stores 38 22 38 22 Total stores 6,461 6,241 6,461 6,241 Square footage (in thousands) 42,885 41,335 42,885 41,335 Square footage per store 6,638 6,623 6,638 6,623 Sales Statistics ($ in thousands, except sales per average square foot) 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended

Trailing 4 Quarters Trailing 4 Quarters Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil) February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Sales per average store $ 382 $ 386 $ 1,867 $ 1,801 Sales per average square foot $ 58 $ 58 $ 282 $ 272 Total Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil) Total auto parts sales $ 2,464,988 $ 2,402,833 $ 11,857,188 $ 11,106,071 (1) % Increase vs. LY 2.6 % 3.1 % (1) 6.8 % 3.1 % Domestic Commercial Total domestic commercial sales $ 556,924 $ 514,598 $ 2,679,732 $ 2,328,527 % Increase vs. LY 8.2 % 12.9 % 15.1 % 9.9 % All Other (ALLDATA) All other sales $ 48,675 $ 47,735 $ 220,953 $ 205,151 (2) % Increase vs. LY 2.0 % (41.4 %) (2) 7.7 % (43.6 %) (1) Results include IMC, which was sold during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (effective April 4, 2018). (2) Results include AutoAnything, which was sold during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (effective February 26, 2018). 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended

24 Weeks Ended 24 Weeks Ended

February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Domestic same store sales (0.8 %) 2.6 % 1.4 % 2.7 % Inventory Statistics (Total Stores) as of as of February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Accounts payable/inventory 105.7 % 108.5 % ($ in thousands) Inventory $ 4,606,211 $ 4,305,469 Inventory per store 713 690 Net inventory (net of payables) (263,703 ) (364,099 ) Net inventory / per store (41 ) (58 ) Trailing 5 Quarters February 15, 2020 February 9, 2019 Inventory turns 1.3 x 1.3 x











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.