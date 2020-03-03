The Ensign Group Acquires Two Skilled Nursing Facilities in Colorado

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the operations of two skilled nursing facilities located in Commerce City, Colorado. The acquisitions were effective March 1, 2020 and will be subject to long-term, triple net leases. The acquisitions include Ridgeview Post Acute, a skilled nursing facility with 105 skilled nursing beds and Irondale Post Acute, a skilled nursing facility with 83 skilled nursing beds.



"We are thrilled to add these two operations to our growing presence in Colorado," said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. "These acquisitions fit very nicely into our existing operations and demonstrate our commitment to the greater Denver healthcare market," he added.

"Our local leaders and our top-notch team of clinical resources are very excited to work together with our new team members as we strive to enhance the experience of each patient we serve and their families," added Dave Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare, Inc., Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 216 skilled nursing operations, 23 of which also include assisted living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns the real estate at 91 healthcare operations. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 225 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net .

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.







