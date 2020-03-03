Global IoT Monetization Market To Show Significant Growth Worth USD 1,533 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

IoT Monetization Market

Global IoT Monetization Market was USD 80.2 bn in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 1,533 bn by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 52.4% between 2019 and 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “IoT Monetization Market By Component (Solution and Services), By Business Function (Marketing & Sales, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, and Operations), By Vertical (Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, and Others), and By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global IoT monetization market was USD 80.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 1,533 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 52.4% between 2019 and 2025.

IoT monetization is a platform used for pricing, charging, settlement, billing, and customer care. Emerging businesses and enterprises are focusing on IoT monetization for using the opportunity for their competitive advantages.

The IoT monetization market is gaining popularity globally, due to its increasing demand by enterprises, industries, and businesses that are working on implementing the process of IoT monetization to efficiently manage work and generate revenue. IoT is playing a crucial role in monetization and has secured its place in numerous sectors, such as retail, home automation, etc. Other growth factors propelling the IoT monetization market include growing smartphone user base, increasing advancements in technology related to on cloud, and the ongoing emergence of smart appliances for building offices and smart cities. Advanced connected IoT wearable and sensors will help businesses with analyzing, monitoring, and revenue management in a cost-effective manner. This can be attained by implementing easy license management, flexible business models, and reduced hardware storage. However, the lack of common communication standards across platforms, increasing security issues, lack of IoT standards across several platforms, and rising privacy concerns may limit the IoT monetization market growth.

By vertical, the market includes retail, BFSI, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others. The retail sector will hold a significant market share, owing to the rising smartphone adoption and growing construction of smart cities, smart offices, and buildings. Moreover, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow notably, owing to the various advantages of IoT monetization solutions like reduced cost, streamlined operations, enhanced retention and acquisitions, and source of revenue insight generated by product development processes and instrumented products.

North America will witness notable growth in the IoT monetization market globally, owing to the early implementation of IoT and industry 4.0 by numerous industries. Moreover, the adoption of IoT in factories to convert them into smart factories will also accelerate the region’s IoT monetization market growth. The market is likely to grow further due to the huge investments to enhance IoT-based processes. Furthermore, IoT has changed the business execution method by entirely transforming business models. For instance, in case of PaaS (Product as a Service), an OEM makes a device, but instead of charging the customer directly, it allows payment through flexible models, such as pay-per-use, monthly, metered, etc.

Some noticeable players of the IoT monetization market are PTC, IBM, Cisco Systems, Intel, General Electric, Oracle, SAP, Google, Microsoft, and Amdocs.

