Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The immune checkpoint inhibitor is a drug made of antibodies that unleashes an immune system attack on cancer cells. Checkpoint inhibitors seek to overcome one of cancer’s main defenses against an immune system attack.

Immune system T cells patrol the body constantly for signs of disease or infection. When they encounter another cell, they probe certain proteins on its surface, which serve as insignia of the cell’s identity. Checkpoint inhibitors block normal proteins on cancer cells, or the proteins on T cells. The result is to remove the blinders that prevented T cells from recognizing the cells as cancerous and leading an immune system assault on them.

Three checkpoint inhibitors have received rapid approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for cancer, including ipilimumab, pembrolizumab, and nivolumab.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792032-global-immune-checkpoint-inhibitors-market-2019-2026

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market – Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of cancer is one of the factor fueling the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

According to National Cancer Institute, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer in the United States and 609,640 people will die from the disease.

The most common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer.

The number of new cases of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year. The number of cancer deaths is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women per year in the U.S.

According to Cancer Research U.K., There are more than 360,000 new cancer cases in the UK every year, that's nearly 990 every day. The incidence rates for all cancers combined are projected to rise by 2% in the UK between 2014 and 2035, to 742 cases per 100,000 people by 2035.

In U.K, there were around 183,000 new cancer cases in male and around 177,000 new cancer cases in female, in 2015.

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market – Segment Analysis

Based on drug class the global market for immune checkpoint inhibitors is broadly segmented as by PD- 1 inhibitors, PD- L1 inhibitors, and CTLA- 4.

Currently PD- 1 inhibitors is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the regulatory approval for PD- 1 inhibitors and strategig alliance between companies for clinical collaboration.

For instance, in December 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Vedanta Biosciences have signed an agreement for clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in combination with Vedanta Biosciences’ VE800, a rationally-defined human bacterial consortium, in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers.

In October 2018, Sanofi and Regeneron’s have received FDA approval for cemiplimab (REGN-2810), a programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) checkpoint inhibitor.

In January 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Ono Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. have signed a global patent license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to settle all patent-infringement litigation related to Merck’s PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

In July 2015, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company have received European Commission approval for Nivolumab BMS. Nivolumab BMS is for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic squamous (SQ) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after prior chemotherapy. Nivolumab is also the first and only PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to demonstrate overall survival (OS) in previously-treated metastatic SQ NSCLC.

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market – Geographical Analysis

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and ROW.

North America is dominating the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market, due to increasing regulatory approval for immune checkpoint inhibitors, which is fueling the market growth.

For instance, in November 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved the checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for people with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of cancer that originates in the liver.

In September 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have approved Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) injection for intravenous use for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) or locally advanced CSCC. Libtayo works by targeting the cellular pathway known as PD-1 (protein found on the body’s immune cells and some cancer cells).

In May 2017, AstraZeneca have received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Imfinzi (durvalumab) PD-L1. Imfinzi is indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market – Competitive Analysis

The strategic alliance between companies for immune checkpoint inhibitors is one of the key factor driving the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

For instance, in October 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Compugen, have entered into a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701, an investigational anti-PVRIG antibody, in combination with programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab), in patients with advanced solid tumors.

in August 2018, Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., have entered into the clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Clovis Oncology Inc. to evaluate the combination therapy of ONO/BMS's Opdivo, a human anti- human PD-1 monoclonal antibody, and Clovis' Rubraca8, an inhibitor of poly polymerase (PARP) in multiple tumor types including ovarian cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

In April 2015, MedImmune, and Juno Therapeutics, Inc., have entered into a new collaboration to conduct combination clinical trials in immuno-oncology with one of Juno's investigational CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell candidates and MedImmune's investigational programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) immune checkpoint inhibitor, MEDI4736.

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792032-global-immune-checkpoint-inhibitors-market-2019-2026

Why Purchase the Report?

• Visualize the composition of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market across each indication, in terms of drug class, and by application, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in immune checkpoint inhibitors market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market - level 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.