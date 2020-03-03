Nokia enhances fiber access portfolio to accelerate 5G

New ultra-high capacity, low-latency Lightspan MF fiber access node enables operators to use existing fiber access network for efficient mobile transport at 50 percent lower cost

New Beacon 6 Wi-Fi gateway with Wi-Fi 6 and Nokia Bell Labs low-latency technology helps operators deliver a 5G experience in the home, while offloading 5G traffic to Wi-Fi and fiber networks

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) gateways continue to complement fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and bring gigabit broadband to more people, sooner

/EIN News/ -- 3 March, 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it is expanding its fiber access portfolio to include new solutions and innovations that will enable service providers to deliver a gigabit experience to everyone, sooner. The enhanced portfolio includes a new Lightspan MF access node designed for the 5G era, a new Beacon 6 in-home gateway that supports 5G mobile data offloading and several Nokia Bell Labs innovations that reduce latency to create a seamless 5G experience. By combining the strengths of FTTH and 5G, Nokia is helping operators accelerate 5G deployments and deploy gigabit services in the most cost-effective way.

To effectively deliver on 5G, operators will need a transport network that can provide the high-capacity, low-latency performance and small form factor needed to support densification. By using existing FTTH infrastructure, operators can quickly gain the footprint and performance needed to support 5G. They can also save up to 50 percent in transport costs by eliminating the need to build a dedicated transport network and quickly move to future fiber evolutions like 25G PON and beyond to ensure 5G needs continue to be met. With Nokia’s new Lightspan MF-2 fiber access node, operators can easily and seamlessly add mobile 5G transport capabilities to their existing FTTH infrastructure. Based on the Nokia’s Quillion chipset family, the system is optimized for low-latency applications and features an ultra-high capacity architecture.

In addition to the fiber network, the evolution towards Wi-Fi 6 in the home means that service providers can now effectively offload 5G traffic onto a home Wi-Fi network without disruptions. This will free up valuable 5G capacity for mobile devices and applications like self-driving vehicles. Nokia’s new Beacon 6 mesh WiFi solution supports Wi-Fi 6, which includes several core 5G technologies, along with two Nokia Bell Labs innovations designed to further optimize latency. Nokia Bell Labs’ PI2 active queue management algorithm reduces excessive delays in congested networks, while L4S technology provides an “express lane” for data in network equipment to further reduce latency needed in applications like gaming and virtual reality. Operators can then use Nokia’s Software Defined Access Network solution to create a high-priority slice in the fiber access network to ensure low latency is further guaranteed from the home to the core.

Julie Kunstler, Principal Analyst at Omdia: “We are seeing the reuse of FTTH access networks to support 5G deployments, enabling operators to quickly and cost-effectively support transport requirements. In addition, advanced in-home networking, such as WiFi 6, is enabling operators to offload 5G traffic, thereby reducing spectrum consumption. Access solutions, both to-the-home and within the home, are serving as enablers for 5G.”

Operators can also continue to combine fiber-based access technologies with 5G FWA and choose the best tool for bringing gigabit services to every city, street and building they serve. 5G FWA can deliver up to gigabit speeds in areas where the business case for FTTH is not viable or where ultra-fast time to market is needed. With Nokia’s FastMile portfolio of 5G FWA solutions operators now have more deployment options to connect more people sooner.

“Fixed networks will be the critical technology behind 5G’s success,” said Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia. “By leveraging existing FTTH and in-home Wi-Fi networks, operators will be able to deploy 5G faster and ensure a seamless, powerful 5G end-user experience is achieved.”

“Low-latency innovations like PI2 and L4S demonstrate the many ways Nokia Bell Labs continues to push the boundaries of technology innovation,” said Marcus Weldon, Nokia Corporate CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs. “These technologies will play a critical role in the network and how end users ultimately engage with low-latency applications like gaming and AR/VR experiences. We’re excited to be the first in the industry to bring these innovations into our WiFi portfolio and offer this to customers and end users alike.”

About solutions in the enhanced portfolio:

Nokia Lightspan MF-2 provides:

High capacity, small form factor access node fit for distributed deployments

10G PON today, and ready for evolution beyond

Supports Multi-PON

Optimized for low latency 5G Anyhaul

Based on Nokia’s Quillion chipset family

Nokia Beacon 6 provides:

Support for Wi-Fi 6 which improves the overall speed, performance and latency needed for 5G mobile offload

Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh and is fully interoperable with third-party Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh products

Includes Nokia Bell Labs low-latency innovations – PI2 algorithm and L4S

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.1 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,000 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone:+358 10 448 4900

Email:press.services@nokia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.