DVCon U.S. 2020 Compresses Program to Three Days

/EIN News/ -- ELK GROVE, Calif., March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DVCon U.S. 2020 Steering Committee has adjusted the conference and exhibition schedule to conclude at the close of the exhibition on Wednesday, March 4 at 6:00pm, a day earlier than originally planned.



To accommodate the cancellation of some of the presentations as a result of issues and concerns related to COVID-19, DVCon U.S. is compressing the schedule to maintain a full technical program over the course of three days. Some presenters had to cancel their participation due to recent corporate travel mandates, leaving some vacancies that have now been filled by going from a four-day to a three-day event.

Please visit the website for the updated program matrix for Tuesday, March 3rd and Wednesday, March 4th.

Accellera and the DVCon U.S. Steering Committee would like to thank all of our attendees and participants for their flexibility as we make adjustments to the conference so that we can continue to provide a vibrant and highly technical, informative program.

About Accellera Systems Initiative

Accellera Systems Initiative is an independent, not-for profit organization dedicated to create, support, promote and advance system-level design, modeling and verification standards for use by the worldwide electronics industry. The organization accelerates standards development and, as part of its ongoing partnership with the IEEE, its standards are contributed to the IEEE Standards Association for formal standardization and ongoing change control. For more information, please visit www.accellera.org . Find out more about membership . Follow @accellera on Twitter or to comment, please use #accellera. Accellera Global Sponsors are: Cadence; Mentor, A Siemens Business; and Synopsys.

About DVCon U.S.

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative , an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org . Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

Accellera, Accellera Systems Initiative, and DVCon and are trademarks of Accellera Systems Initiative Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

