Presentation of Credentials of the Ambassador of Switzerland to Samoa Tuesday 03rd March 2020

SAMOA, March 3 - MFAT; H.E. Mr. Michael Winzap arrived in Apia Sunday night. He is here to present his Letters of Credence to the Head of State, His Highness, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II. The Credentials Ceremony took place this morning at the Office of the Head of State in Vailele, making Ambassador Winzap the Ambassador of Switzerland to Samoa.

In his remarks during the Ceremony, Ambassador Winzap highlighted that despite the geographical difference of both nations, Switzerland and Samoa continue to maintain friendly relations with even a few Swiss nationals making Samoa their permanent home. He continued to address Samoa and Switzerland are small nations that share common interests in relations to democracy, traditions and the preservation of the natural environment. The Ambassador ensured that Switzerland will continue to strengthen relations with Samoa with the hopes to plan for future projects that may prove beneficial for the People of Samoa.

His Highness accepted Ambassador Michael Winzap’s letters of credence and welcomed the Ambassador to Samoa. Since Samoa established diplomatic relations with Switzerland in 1981, both countries have continued to work alongside each other through close collaboration on issues of mutual interest and concern at the United Nations. His Highness continued to convey Samoa’s recognition of the effects of climate change and the determination from the Swiss government in assisting with projects to combat these issues within the Pacific. Samoa’s joining of the World Trade organization has been a pivotal moment to the Samoan government and we will look forward to the future establishment of our resident mission in Geneva to strengthen relations and provide fruitful opportunities. The Ambassador resides in Wellington and was accompanied by his wife and the Swiss honorary consul in Samoa at the Credentials Ceremony.

Michael Winzap was born in Falera, canton of Grison, Switzerland in 1957. He attended Concordia University, Montreal in Canada and graduated with a degree in Political Science. Mr.Winzap has had and extensive career having served in various posts within the Swiss Government. He statrted his career serving as thrid Seccretry to the Embassy of Switzerland in Ankara, Turkey from 1992-1993. He later countiued his carrer through Europe serving as first Secretary to the Embassy of Switzerland in Yugoslavia from 1994-1997. His responsibilites extended further, serving in the Middle East as Consullar and Deputy head of Mission in Saudi Arabia in 2000 and Head of the Liaison Office in Baghdad, Iraq in 2006. Later in 2008 Mr. Winzap served as Deputy Head of Human Security Division.

In 2010 Mr. Winzap was appointed Ambassador and Special Representative for Sudan, South Sudan and the Horn of Africa. He contiued his carrer in the Middle East as the Ambassador of Switzerland to the Kingdom of Jordan and to the Republic of Iraq from 2012-2015. After serving as Ambassador in the Middle East to the Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Iraq, Mr. Winzap took post as Ambassdor of Switzerland to Malaysia in 2015. Recently, In December 2018 the Swiss Federal Council appointed Mr. Winzap as the Ambassador of Switzerland to New Zealand accredited to other Pacific Islands including the Independent State of Samoa.